Eva JEHEL

STRASBOURG

Entreprises

  • Orange France - Assistante Attachée de Presse

    2013 - 2015

  • ECS - Etudiante

    HOERDT CEDEX 2013 - 2014

  • Elys pub - Assistante gérante

    2012 - 2012

  • OSRAM - Assistante chargée de communication interne (Stage)

    Molsheim 2012 - 2013

  • DATA PROJEKT - Assistante Directeur Artistique

    SCHILTIGHEIM 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • UHA (Mulhouse)

    Mulhouse 2012 - 2013 BAC+3

  • Lycée Sainte Clotilde (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2010 - 2012 BTS

    Communication

