Eva JEHEL
Eva JEHEL
STRASBOURG
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Orange France
- Assistante Attachée de Presse
2013 - 2015
ECS
- Etudiante
HOERDT CEDEX
2013 - 2014
Elys pub
- Assistante gérante
2012 - 2012
OSRAM
- Assistante chargée de communication interne (Stage)
Molsheim
2012 - 2013
DATA PROJEKT
- Assistante Directeur Artistique
SCHILTIGHEIM
2011 - 2011
Formations
UHA (Mulhouse)
Mulhouse
2012 - 2013
BAC+3
Lycée Sainte Clotilde (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2010 - 2012
BTS
Communication
Réseau
Antoine DESCHAMPS
Catherine GROSSE
David MEYER
Elise WOHLGEMUTH LAMBOUR
Fabien BACH
Laure FAISANT
Nathalie KOHLMAYER
Océane LAURENCOT
Thierry SCHOENENBERGER