Evann CALVETE

Après 5 ans au poste de consultant décisionnel sur SAP BI.
Aujourd'hui, je suis le manager du centre de compétences SAP de l'agence AtoS Toulouse.
Mes compétences-clés :
- Titre de Responsable de Gestion spécialisé en Systèmes d'Information (RNCP) & Master SI de l'ESC (TBS),
- Management opérationnel & suivi de projet,
- Administration, modélisation & reporting SAP BO (BI4) : Certifié sur la suite Business Objects XIr3.
- Modélisation & reporting SAP BW (BI7),
- Modélisation SAP HANA
- Formé à la Google Cloud Platform (Big Query, IOT...)
Mes compétences :
SAP BO (BI4)
SAP BW (BI7)
Webdesign
Modélisation de SIAD
Iconographe
Marketing
Reporting
Systèmes d'information
SAP
Gestion de projet
Data scientist
Gestion des connaissances
SAP HANA
SAP Cloud Platform
Conduite du changement
SAP Analytics Cloud
Formation informatique
Lean management
P&L management