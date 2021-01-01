Menu

Evann CALVETE

En résumé

Après 5 ans au poste de consultant décisionnel sur SAP BI.
Aujourd'hui, je suis le manager du centre de compétences SAP de l'agence AtoS Toulouse.

Mes compétences-clés :
- Titre de Responsable de Gestion spécialisé en Systèmes d'Information (RNCP) & Master SI de l'ESC (TBS),
- Management opérationnel & suivi de projet,
- Administration, modélisation & reporting SAP BO (BI4) : Certifié sur la suite Business Objects XIr3.
- Modélisation & reporting SAP BW (BI7),
- Modélisation SAP HANA
- Formé à la Google Cloud Platform (Big Query, IOT...)

Mes compétences :
SAP BO (BI4)
SAP BW (BI7)
Webdesign
Modélisation de SIAD
Iconographe
Marketing
Reporting
Systèmes d'information
SAP
Gestion de projet
Data scientist
Gestion des connaissances
SAP HANA
SAP Cloud Platform
Conduite du changement
SAP Analytics Cloud
Formation informatique
Lean management
P&L management

Entreprises

  • Atos - SAP CC Leader ATOS Toulouse

    Bezons 2016 - maintenant Depuis 2 ans,
    En complément de tâches de consulting (conduite du changement, KM management, pilotage de projet, formation & architecture BI).
    Je suis le manager du centre de compétence SAP Atos Toulouse : Une équipe de 20 consultants technico-fonctionnelles SAP mutualisés entre divers clients locaux ou internationaux.

  • AtoS - Consultant BI, AtoS SAP Toulouse

    Bezons 2011 - 2016 Consultant Décisionnel sur les agences de Toulouse & Bordeaux.
    Je suis spécialisé sur les outils de reporting SAP :
    - SAP BI4 : WEBI, Analysis for Office, Crystal report, Dashboard, Design Studio, Analysis for OLAP, Explorer, Lumira.
    - SAP BEX : Query Designer / Report Designer / Analyzer / WAD.
    Mes missions sont ajustées aux besoins de mes clients & de ma société :
    - Pre sales SAP BI : propales SAP HANA & SAP BI4 de mon entité
    - Projet de reporting SAP BI4 (WEBI, Design Studio, Lumira, Dashboard....)
    - Administration SAP BI4 (CCM & CMC & BI Launch Pad / BI Workspace)
    - Projet de reporting SAP BEX (WAD, Analyzer, Report Designer, Query designer)
    - Administration d'un entrepôt SAP BI7 (BW 7.3)
    ...
    - Migration BO XIr2 - r3 (PL-SQL > T-SQL)
    - Testing SAP BI : SAP BW 7.3 / SAP NW 7.2 / SAP HR / SAP BI4
    ....

  • Wibiz - Auditeur

    2011 - 2011 Audit fonctionnel & stratégique d'une holding du web

  • Agence internet Systonic - Chef de projet

    2010 - 2010 Chef de projet de l’agence internet Systonic :
    J’ai accompagné des clients institutionnels et commerciaux sur leur projet. Mes fonctions étaient polyvalentes :
    - Conception des interfaces (proposition commerciale / CDCF…),
    - Accompagnement du client et du développement,
    - Intégration du contenu multimédia initial,
    - Tests et recettages des interfaces,
    - Formation (tutoriels, travaux dirigés).

  • Jupiterimages - Administrateur de contenu

    2008 - 2009 Administrateur de contenu d'une banque d'image en ligne :
    - Administration & publication des images,
    - Élaboration de supports et d'objets de communication web (Photoshop, Flash),
    - Gestion des droits d’exploitation des images,
    - Conception et administration d’un intranet (GLPI).

Formations

  • Google France

    Toulouse (31000) 2019 - 2021 Préparation des certifications Google Cloud Platform (partner & data engineer)

  • SAP France

    Paris La Défense 2013 - 2013 BO100_96 Intégration BW - BI4

    Intégration des sources BW (Connexion / Authentification / Héritage) dans les solutions reporting BI4 inclus dans la road map SAP BI 2014 :
    - Design Studio
    - Analysis for Office
    - Analysis for OLAP
    - Dashboard
    - WEBI
    - Explorer
    - BI Workspace

  • SAP France Centre De Formation

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2012 HA100 & HA300 - Introduction / Implémentation & modelisation HANA

    Formation SAP HANA Consultant :
    - Dimensionnement de projet SAP HANA
    - Implémentation du SGBD In-Memory : SAP HANA
    - Administration avec HANA Studio
    - Modélisation avec HANA Studio

  • SAP France

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2012 BW 306 - Analyses & reporting BW niv.II

    - Query designer
    - Report Designer
    - WAD
    - Integrated Planning (IP)

  • FITEC FORMATION

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 Certification BO XIr3

    Certification "Consultant décisionnel" Business Objects XIr3 :
    - Administration avec Data Services,
    - ETL avec Data Integrator ,
    - Conception d'univers avec Universe Designer,
    - Reporting avec WebI, Crystal Report, Xcelsius.

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse

    Toulouse 2009 - 2010 Management des Systèmes d'Information

    Master pro IPC / IMSI :
    - Modélisation & Sécurité des SI,
    - Audit SI,
    - Management,
    - Marketing,
    - Stratégie,
    - Gestion.

  • Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Images & Histoire

    - Iconographie,
    - Design numérique (Photoshop / Flash),
    - Droit de la propriété intellectuelle & droits voisins,
    - Documentation,
    - Communication,
    - Muséographie,
    - SQL.

  • IUFM Toulouse

    Toulouse 2003 - 2007 Admissible :
    - CAPLP2 Lettres / Histoire
    - CAPES Histoire / géographie

    Professeur remplaçant de l'Académie de Toulouse :
    - Lycée V.Hugo de Gaillac
    - Lycée Bellevue de Ramonville
    ...

  • Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail

    Toulouse 1999 - 2003 Master 1 de Géographie urbaine

  • Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail

    Toulouse 1997 - 1999 DEUG de Lettres Classiques

    Licence de Lettres classiques - DEUG de Musicologie & Cinéma

  • Lycée International Victor Hugo

    Colomiers 1994 - 1997 Bac L option Latin, Sport & Musique

