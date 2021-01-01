Fabien BALIGAND

-
Microsoft
- Software Engineer
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2016 - maintenant
Software Engineer on Windows Media Services.
Media Content Ingestion Team
-
ALDEBARAN ROBOTICS
- Cloud Architect
Paris
2013 - 2016
Architecture and Design of ALDEBARAN Cloud services based on Amazon AWS Services (EC2, VPC, RDS, S3, Lambda, Kinesis, etc.), REST enabling technologies (NodeJS, Tornado, Tomcat) and NoSQL databases (Cassandra, DynamoDB)
Data Engineering to collect, store and process big data coming from robot interactions. Design of Analytics and Machine Learning strategies to improve overall product value. Student at Data Analyst Cloudera formation (Hadoop, Pig, Hive, Impala, Spark).
Project manager of ALDEBARAN Identity & Access Management solution (500K€), to authenticate & authorize users and robots connecting to ALDEBARAN services (SSO / SAML and OAuth mechanisms) using Ping Federate
DevOps strategy implementation through use of configuration management & continuous delivery tooling (Chef, Docker)
-
Thales
- Software Architect
Courbevoie
2009 - 2012
Architecture, development and testing of SOA & Web technologies in THALES systems (Urban transportation, Satellite colliding management, On board solutions)
Implementation of a full-fledged SOA modelling platform, and elaboration of a software development process guide from operational analysis to physical systems specification
Specialization into Cyber-Security, Cloud computing and Virtualization
-
ORANGE LABS
- Software Engineer, PhD
Paris
2005 - 2008
Design and development of JavaEE platform for Service Governance in SOA (SLA, QoS management policies, DSL), both at design time and at runtime
Involved in industrial & academic national SOA reliability research project (FAROS)
-
IBM MDTVISION
- Software Engineer
2004 - 2004
Implementation of business processes using Microsoft BizTalk server, performing integration of .NET, JavaEE platforms and Product Life Management related systems
Proposal of innovative solutions for Automatically Adaptable Middleware (Implementation and publication in major SOA International Conference ICSOC’04)
-
SoftArtisans (Office Web Components Producer, Boston, USA)
- Quality Assurance Engineer
2003 - 2003
Implementation of a testing framework, using J# (.NET and Java), for SoftArtisans WordWriter™ component