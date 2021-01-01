Menu

Fabien BALIGAND

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Software Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2016 - maintenant Software Engineer on Windows Media Services.
    Media Content Ingestion Team

  • ALDEBARAN ROBOTICS - Cloud Architect

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Architecture and Design of ALDEBARAN Cloud services based on Amazon AWS Services (EC2, VPC, RDS, S3, Lambda, Kinesis, etc.), REST enabling technologies (NodeJS, Tornado, Tomcat) and NoSQL databases (Cassandra, DynamoDB)

    Data Engineering to collect, store and process big data coming from robot interactions. Design of Analytics and Machine Learning strategies to improve overall product value. Student at Data Analyst Cloudera formation (Hadoop, Pig, Hive, Impala, Spark).

    Project manager of ALDEBARAN Identity & Access Management solution (500K€), to authenticate & authorize users and robots connecting to ALDEBARAN services (SSO / SAML and OAuth mechanisms) using Ping Federate

    DevOps strategy implementation through use of configuration management & continuous delivery tooling (Chef, Docker)

  • Thales - Software Architect

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2012 Architecture, development and testing of SOA & Web technologies in THALES systems (Urban transportation, Satellite colliding management, On board solutions)

    Implementation of a full-fledged SOA modelling platform, and elaboration of a software development process guide from operational analysis to physical systems specification

    Specialization into Cyber-Security, Cloud computing and Virtualization

  • ORANGE LABS - Software Engineer, PhD

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Design and development of JavaEE platform for Service Governance in SOA (SLA, QoS management policies, DSL), both at design time and at runtime

    Involved in industrial & academic national SOA reliability research project (FAROS)

  • IBM MDTVISION - Software Engineer

    2004 - 2004 Implementation of business processes using Microsoft BizTalk server, performing integration of .NET, JavaEE platforms and Product Life Management related systems

    Proposal of innovative solutions for Automatically Adaptable Middleware (Implementation and publication in major SOA International Conference ICSOC’04)

  • SoftArtisans (Office Web Components Producer, Boston, USA) - Quality Assurance Engineer

    2003 - 2003 Implementation of a testing framework, using J# (.NET and Java), for SoftArtisans WordWriter™ component

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Ph.D, Computer Science

    Thesis: Quality of Service Management in Service Oriented Architectures

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nantes 2000 - 2004 Master Ingénieur – Gestion des Systèmes Informatiques

    Ecole des Mines de Nantes, Nantes, France

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nantes 2000 - 2004 Master of Engineering, Computing Systems Management

