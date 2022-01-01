Retail
Fabien CASTANIÉ
Fabien CASTANIÉ
ALBI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ESAT Le Cérou ASEI
- Moniteur d'atelier restauration
2002 - maintenant
Formations
ESITEL (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1998 - 2000
BTS Hôtellerie Restauration option B (Art culinaire)
Lycée Hôtelier (Mazamet)
Mazamet
1996 - 1998
Baccalauréat Professionnel option cuisine
Lycée Hôtelier (Mazamet)
Mazamet
1994 - 1996
CAP/BEP Restauration option cuisine et CAP Restauration option service
Réseau
Alain CHAMBON
Leonarc THOMAS
Pierre-Roland SAINT-DIZIER
Stéphanie MARY-VIDAL
