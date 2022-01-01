Menu

Fabien CASTANIÉ

ALBI

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Albi

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ESAT Le Cérou ASEI - Moniteur d'atelier restauration

    2002 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESITEL (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 1998 - 2000 BTS Hôtellerie Restauration option B (Art culinaire)

  • Lycée Hôtelier (Mazamet)

    Mazamet 1996 - 1998 Baccalauréat Professionnel option cuisine

  • Lycée Hôtelier (Mazamet)

    Mazamet 1994 - 1996 CAP/BEP Restauration option cuisine et CAP Restauration option service

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :