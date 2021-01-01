Fabien EMONIN

-
BC TECHNOLOGIES
- Chef de projet Senior Machine Spéciale
Technique | La Chaux-de-Fonds
2020 - 2020
Gestion des projets de fabrication des machines spéciales d'usinage laser et d'automation depuis l’expression du besoin client jusqu’à la réception définitive.
-
Schrader France
- AFTERMARKET B.U. DIRECTOR
Pontarlier
2018 - 2019
Aftermarket business unit management which encompasses Marketing, Sales and Sales Administration, Logistics, Aftersales service, Training center (43 persons). Define sales and marketing strategy. Lead market studies and new products or service launch. Build sales and budget forecast. Set and control KPIs. Develop and optimize internal processes and tools. Member of executive commitee.
-
Dextra Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- OPERATIONS MANAGER
2014 - 2018
Gestion d’une équipe de 9 ingénieurs/dessinateurs pour le chiffrage et la réalisation de système de barres (tirants portuaires, barres de tension, ancres géotechniques, barres de précontraintes) pour des projets internationaux majeures (500 chiffrages/an).
Coordination avec les départements commerciaux, achats, production, qualité, logistique, juridique.
Pilotage des améliorations opérationnelles destinées à augmenter l’efficacité et le ratio de succès.
Examiner et approuver toutes les études techniques, plans et spécifications.
Animer le procès de développement des produits.
Intervention en tant qu'expert technique auprès des Clients.
-
BECA NEW CALEDONIA
- PROJECT MANAGEMENT ENGINEER
2011 - 2014
Project Execution Manager
Weather forecast radar tower upgrade – Construction of a 41m high stayed radar tower for Météo-France on one SLN’s mine site. Budget control, project and engineering management, procurement (China, Italy, Australia, New Caledonia), fabrication inspection in China, construction management. Tallest radar tower in France.
Project Study Manager
Role: Formalizing project design basis, subcontracting and managing studies, tendering contractors and suppliers, estimating budget, assessing profitability, compilation of investment application file.
Scoping study
Quay and dockside crane upgrade – Studied quay upgrade (capacity, length) and dockside cranes replacement (type, number, capacity) to present different upgrade scenarios. Decision made on CAPEX, OPEX, operation flexibility and performance, risk and opportunity assessment.
Ore transportation and ship loading study for a new mine situated 7 km inland.
Basic preliminary design
Mining cable-way reliability and capacity upgrade – Assessed existing performance, identified point to focus on (drives, transfer stations), studied technical solution and procured equipment with specialised suppliers.
Rotary furnace feed conveyors capacity upgrade.
Sulphur storage upgrade.
Nickel pellet plant capacity upgrade.
Ladle shaking machine hub replacement.
In-line ore crusher installation.
Detailed preliminary design
Ship unloading and conveyor system performance upgrade – Assessed existing performance, identified bottleneck and specific issues, recommended detailed action plan to increase performance, reliability and availability.
Dust treatment plant upgrade. Dockside crane safe working load upgrade.
Stacker/reclaimer sourcing – Vendor selection. Bid comparison. Vendor workshop and design office assessment (China).
Mine ore screening machine upgrade.
Sourcing of boggy for nickel slag transport.
Execution study
Construction of a coal conversion plant – Assistant of project manager (37 M€ budget).
Overhead crane runway beams replacement.
Back-up pneumatic drive replacement.
10 tons workshop overhead crane.
Low cost part sourcing.
-
BECA, Auckland, New Zealand
- Mechanical/project Engineer
2008 - 2011
Consulting in:
Mining & Metal,
Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages.
MINING & METAL
- Procurement engineer for two environmental upgrade projects tying into the existing offgas
systems off the steel plant. (SLN Project).
Equipment: Baghouses, fans, chimneys, structures, duct, dampers, expansions joints.
Equipments supplied from New Zealand, Canada & France to be installed in New Caledonia.
Dealing with planning, contract, technical specification, fabrication inspection, shipment,
invoicing, budget.
- Kiln shell procurement – Urgent sourcing for a rotary kiln refurbishment project. (SLN
Project)
- SO2 dispersion study – Study of the SO2 plume dispersion. Gathering data, reviewing the
environmental engineer report. (SLN Project)
- Furnace rebuild – Assisting during the basic and detailed engineering phases. (PT Inco
Project)
- Coal conversion – Structural load calculations and verification. (PT Inco Project)
- Pipe stressing – Various pipe stressing verification projects for a cooling water lines in the
melter building (New Zealand Steel)
- Crane slew ring gear failure analysis – Involved in the mechanical analysis, calculation and
reporting
FOOD & BEVERAGE
New factory fit-out – Involved in the design phase to determine the layout of a new factory
that will merge two different existing production facilities. Involved in the existing
equipment relocation strategy, the new equipment sizing. Writing of the Scope of Work
issued to tenderers. Liaising with main civil and mechanical contractors during the design
and construction phases.
OIL & GAS
Bunding and fire fighting system upgrade projects for a hydrocarbon deposit in New
Caledonia. (Mobil NC).
Basic and detail design work package engineer for the upgrade of the existing hydrocarbon,
water and foam networks, including a new pumping station and its suction line to the sea
Coordination with the civil/structural team. Liaising with client.
-
NOVAMECHANICAL DESIGN
- R&D ENGINEER
2008 - 2008
-
Statice Santé, Besancon, France
- Mechanical Design Engineer
2007 - 2008
Statice Santé is a service company engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of
implants, surgical instruments and laboratory equipment. Worked in the R&D department. From
customers' specifications (surgeons or industrialists), responsible for investigating the project
feasibility, designing and developing adapted technological solutions, manufacturing
prototypes, assessing and validating their performances, industrializing the product, designing
and fabricating production tools. Supported project from the initial concept to production.
-
LMBCAO (Modélisation Biomédicale), Montréal, Canada
- Engineering student R&D
2007 - 2007
Created a biomechanical model of a specific surgical technique for posterior instrumentation of
the scoliotic spine for the purpose of integrating a Spinal Surgery Simulator. Collaborated with
surgeons. Attended spinal surgeries.
-
Statice Santé, Besancon, France
- Trainee as mechanical engineer
2004 - 2005
Developed different medical devices: Removal catheter for cardiovascular surgery, Intestinal
retractor, Electric bistoury, Occlusion valve for urethral probe, Automatic machine for ballon dip
coating.
-
MOVING MAGNET TECHNOLOGIES
- Mechanical technician trainee
2003 - 2003
Designed and made a brushless motor prototype.