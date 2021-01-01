Fabien EMONIN

Ingénieur en mécanique et microtechniques, jai développé mes compétences et ma polyvalence au cours de 13 années dexpériences internationales (Asie, Océanie, Europe, Amérique du Nord), dans diverses industries, tailles de société et qualités (Ingénieur, Chef de projet, Consultant, Maitre dOuvrage, Gestion des opérations, Pilotage de centre de profit). Ceci me permet dappréhender les opérations industrielles de manière large et transverse. Cette aptitude alliée à mes expériences de gestion de projet dinvestissement et de direction déquipe me permet doccuper des postes de coordination technique et opérationnelle dans des environnements pluridisciplinaires complexes et internationaux.