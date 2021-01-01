Fabien GAUTIER

• Project 1 :
Subject: Development of a IIS 5/6/7 configuration software.
Target: Company’s staff.
Length: 2 weeks.
• Project 2 :
Product name: AMHI (Accueil en Milieu Hôtelier Informatisé)
Subject: Development of an ID document scan project.
Staff managed: as a project manager I worked with 3 persons.
Target: The Moroccan “Accord” hostels.
Length: 2 months.
SolidStudio
- Windows Phone developer
2011 - 2011Development of a Paris guide which references all establishments (classified by category, kind or place) displayed within a list or a map, and events (by date) witch remain opened after 2am in Paris. It also allows users to tag an establishment as a favorite or to call it.
Microsoft France
- Developer (student internship)
2010 - 2010Length: 8 weeks.
Work: C# developer
Technologies:
• C#/WinForm
• Windows : Active Directory
Operating systems:
• Server : Windows server 2003 R2
• Client : Windows 7
Product name: ADreplMon
Subject: development of an Active Directory replication monitoring application.
Microsoft France
- Developer (student internship)
2009 - 2009Development of a DFSR monitoring graphic tool.
It allows Windows administrators to control the health of the file replication engine used by Windows Sever.
DFSRMon shows in real time the backlog each server holds against its replication partners as well as the environment's main information.
Website:
This tool is currently used by many customer and is published at the Microsoft France support group web site: http://blogs.technet.com/b/domaineetsecurite/archive/2010/04/14/surveillez-en-temps-r-el-la-r-plication-dfsr-gr-ce-dfsrmon.aspx