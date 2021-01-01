Menu

Fabien GAUTIER

Antony

CSS
HTML
Microsoft Silverlight
PHP
Programming
Windows Phone
Windows phone 7
C#
Microsoft .NET

Entreprises

  • SoftFluent - Junior consultant

    Antony 2016 - maintenant

  • Nomadvantage - Developer

    2015 - 2016 Development of a CRM (connected and unconnected) for health and pharmaceutical industry inside a 5 developers team.

  • AZEO - Intern

    Boulogne Billancourt 2013 - 2013

  • Upsideo - Intern

    Plaisir 2012 - 2013 ASP.NET MVC3 software development.

  • Safeware - Developer

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Student internship :

    Technology: C#/.NET

    • Project 1 :
    Subject: Development of a IIS 5/6/7 configuration software.
    Target: Company’s staff.
    Length: 2 weeks.

    • Project 2 :
    Product name: AMHI (Accueil en Milieu Hôtelier Informatisé)
    Subject: Development of an ID document scan project.
    Staff managed: as a project manager I worked with 3 persons.
    Target: The Moroccan “Accord” hostels.
    Length: 2 months.

  • SolidStudio - Windows Phone developer

    2011 - 2011 Development of a Paris guide which references all establishments (classified by category, kind or place) displayed within a list or a map, and events (by date) witch remain opened after 2am in Paris. It also allows users to tag an establishment as a favorite or to call it.

  • Microsoft France - Developer (student internship)

    2010 - 2010 Length: 8 weeks.
    Work: C# developer
    Technologies:
    • C#/WinForm
    • Windows : Active Directory

    Operating systems:
    • Server : Windows server 2003 R2
    • Client : Windows 7

    Product name: ADreplMon

    Subject: development of an Active Directory replication monitoring application.

  • Microsoft France - Developer (student internship)

    2009 - 2009 Development of a DFSR monitoring graphic tool.
    It allows Windows administrators to control the health of the file replication engine used by Windows Sever.
    DFSRMon shows in real time the backlog each server holds against its replication partners as well as the environment's main information.

    Website:
    This tool is currently used by many customer and is published at the Microsoft France support group web site: http://blogs.technet.com/b/domaineetsecurite/archive/2010/04/14/surveillez-en-temps-r-el-la-r-plication-dfsr-gr-ce-dfsrmon.aspx

Formations

