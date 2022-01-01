Menu

Fabien MOQUEUR

  • Capgemini Technology Services
  • Engagement Manager

Paris

En résumé

Actuellement sur un poste d'Engagement Manager pour Capgemini Technology Services, je suis ouvert à de nouvelles opportunités.

Currently working for Capgemini Technology Services as en Engagement Manager, I am open to new opportunities.

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Technology Services - Engagement Manager

    Informatique | Paris 2020 - maintenant Telecoms
    - Operational follow-up
    - Financial follow-up
    - Client relationship
    - Managing 10 collaborators, 20 applications (RUN + Build)

  • Capgemini - Business Development

    Commercial | Paris 2019 - 2020 - Financial modelling on >10M€ deals
    - Delivery optimization (FTE, grade pyramid, risks hypothesis)
    - Pre-sales, collaboration with commercial teams

  • Capgemini Technology Services Sas - PMO

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2017 - 2019 Europcar Greenway program (100+ collaborators).
    As a Project Management Officer belonging to the Program Direction Team, I worked on the administrative side of the project with Engagement Managers (Program Direction), Team Leaders, and Project Managers.

    - Key Performance Indicators (internal and customer visions)
    - Project financials
    - Billing
    - Resources management/Skill Matrix
    - Transformation management (currently working with Lean teams and Method Office)
    - Coordination of both onshore and offshore resources (Casablanca, Morocco)
    - Optimization of the activity for the collaborators of the service center with team leaders
    - Meeting Reports: Daily Stand Up Meetings, Weekly and Monthly Internal/Operational Meetings, Steering Committees

Formations

Réseau