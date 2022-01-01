Fabien MOQUEUR

Commercial | Paris2019 - 2020- Financial modelling on >10M€ deals
- Delivery optimization (FTE, grade pyramid, risks hypothesis)
- Pre-sales, collaboration with commercial teams
Capgemini Technology Services Sas
- PMO
Informatique | Paris (75000)2017 - 2019Europcar Greenway program (100+ collaborators).
As a Project Management Officer belonging to the Program Direction Team, I worked on the administrative side of the project with Engagement Managers (Program Direction), Team Leaders, and Project Managers.
- Key Performance Indicators (internal and customer visions)
- Project financials
- Billing
- Resources management/Skill Matrix
- Transformation management (currently working with Lean teams and Method Office)
- Coordination of both onshore and offshore resources (Casablanca, Morocco)
- Optimization of the activity for the collaborators of the service center with team leaders
- Meeting Reports: Daily Stand Up Meetings, Weekly and Monthly Internal/Operational Meetings, Steering Committees