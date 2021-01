Fabien ROUSSEAU

A confident, energetic and visionary business development professional with a wealth of

international marketing expertise, genuine commercial acumen, and an excellent record directing product strategy, pricing management and strategic growth across global storage, multimedia and IT

sectors.



A results-orientated and customer-focused ICT specialist, with proven ability to evaluate competitor trends, business intelligence and marketing initiatives to drive channel development across multiple functions including performance, productivity, branding, sales, advertising and ultimately profits.



Specialties

Director, Market Research, Qualitative Research, Business Leadership, Strategic Consultant,

Marketing Consultancy, Marketing Strategy, Marketing Communications, Business Insight,

Competitor Analysis, Customer Management, Branding, Brand Development, Brand Positioning,

Growth Drivers, Strategic Planning, Operational Management, Financial Management, Customer

Segmentation, People Management, Customer Relations, Client Relations, Stakeholder Engagement, Communications Strategy, Corporate Strategy, Channel Communications, WD, Western Digital, Marcom, Buffalo Technology, EMEA, French



Mes compétences :

Product management

Retail

Pricing

Gestion des opérations

Marketing produit

Business development

Marketing stratégique