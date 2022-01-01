Menu

Fabienne DIDIER

Paris

OUTDOOR / READY TO WEAR / CASUAL
Brands / Men - Children - Baby
Offices trend
Universe licenses and editions
Packaging - Items - Decoration

Specializations:

- Tracked trends modes: analysis
- Proposal boards trends (photo-shopping-imaging).
- Proposal of innovative and creative ideas.
- Definitions of themes and colors appropriate ranges
- Development of templates according to your targets.
- Development of visual by collection plan (investment-embroidery-screen printing applications ect ..)
- Renders on datasheets after visual validation.
- Illustrator + Photoshop

Mes compétences :
Packaging
Textile
Graphisme print
Stylisme
Illustration

Entreprises

  • La Halle - Textile Designer (Outdoor & casual)

    Paris 2013 - maintenant fev 2015 - aujourd'hui
    CREEKS ( Boy collection)


    sept 2013 - janv 2015
    P by PATAUGAS ( Toddler Boy 6/ 36 months)
    L by LIBERTO (Toddler Boy 6/ 36 months)
    Mini-CREEKS (Baby Boy - 1/ 12 months)

    Creation and development of the brand Baby PATAUGAS, LIBERTO & Mini-CREEKS.
    Achievement trends, creation of collections and development of DNA of the brand .

  • La Halle - P by PATAUGAS - Textile Designer( outdoor & casual) MEN

    2012 - 2013 Creation and development of the brand PATAUGAS MEN collection.
    Achievement trends, creation of collections and development of DNA of the brand .

  • La Halle - Textile Designer (Outdoor & casual) - CREEKS KID girl & baby

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • Fabiblue factory - Textile Designer (Outdoor & casual) - Men , Children, Baby

    2000 - maintenant

  • La Halle - Textile Designer ( KID & Baby)

    Paris 1999 - 2012

Formations