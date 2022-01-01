Fabienne HERBRECHT

* Submit and follow-up of variations dossiers (Medical Devices and biotech products) ;
* Prepare responses to Regulatory inquires issued from European Health Authorities ;
* Provide regulatory guidance to departments or development project teams ;
* Review product promotional materials, labeling, batch records, specification sheets, or test methods for compliance with applicable regulations policies
Galderma
- Asia Support RA Associate
Courbevoie2013 - 2013ASIA Area Support RA Associate GALDERMA R & D (6 months fixed-term)
(Sophia-Antipolis, 500 employees, R & D company leader in dermatology)
* Regulatory Corporate Support for partners/affiliates in Asia area (medicine and cosmetics) ;
* Constitute, submit and follow-up of renewal and variations dossiers ;
* Responsible for processing export files according to the requirements of every country ;
* Report compiled registration status to concerned managers at HQ on monthly basis, update RA database with new approvals, regulations, monthly reports ;
* Regulation monitoring
2006 - 2013Regulatory Affairs Associate International Areas THERAMEX
(TEVA affiliate, Monaco, 100 employees, pharmaceutical company specialised in Women Health)
* Support and follow up with agents regarding any requested documents or information for new registration, renewal, variation until submission to HA and receiving approval ;
* Define regulatory strategy with manufacturing sites and local partners ;
* Coordinate, prepare, or review regulatory submissions for domestic or international projects ;
* Provide support to CMC Writing, Business Development, QA, Marketing, Supply and Logistics Departments
Participate to French Regulatory Affairs Association involving most important pharmaceutical companies Regulatory Affairs colleagues
Laboratoire THERAMEX
- Quality Assurance Officer
2001 - 2006* Monitoring and auditing of products to ensure high standards of quality ;
* Coordinating the investigation of customer complaints ;
* Keeping quality documentation up to date ;
* Ensuring products comply with legislation and quality assurance codes
Laboratoire THERAMEX
- Clinical Research Associate
1995 - 2001
FDM PHARMA
- Clinical Research Associates Coordination