Fabienne LOUIS

Nexeo Solutions
- Sales account manager
1993 - maintenant
Sales Account Manager – North of France
Nexeo Solutions
April 2011 – time being - 92 La Garenne Colombes
• Driving the growth of the business in the France North area through existing & new customers - improving revenue with sales effectiveness in various industries like Automotives, Btp, Packaging, Cosmétic and Healthcare applications
• Negotiating commercial deals on an European level for both industrial companies and end users
• Managing the price and the margin policies according to the corporate business guidelines
• Elaborating business plan for key customers (revenues, volume, margin)
• Leading the interface with technical team to identify growth opportunities
• Developing account plans and managing all aspects of reporting/ documenting, in particular by regularly using of CRM (Sales Force Data Customer) and forecasting tools.
* Creating Networking in the North of France
Inside Sales Representative
Ashland Distribution
September 1998 – March 2011 (12 years 7 months) 95 Bezons
Development existing & new customers North of France according budget (margin - volume)
Engineering Plastics and Commodities Plastics
2005 - 2007 : Product Champion (PLM) of Engineering Technical Products of Trinseo (ex Styron ex Dow Chemicals), contact focus with producer, helping sales team developing growth volume and margin, added value during this time
2007 - time being : Product Champion for Kumho ABS
Technicals training through producers
Customer Service Representative
Ashland Distribution
August 1993 – August 1998 (5 years 1 month) 95 Nanterre
Commercial support & administrative follow-up for 2 sellers & their customers
Engineering Plastics and Commodities Plastics
Polyone from 1985 to 1990- Masterbatches producer for cosmetics OEM & convecters - Ex Synthécolor 95 St Ouen L'aumône
Customer Sales Representative
Additonal Sales
PP/PE,ABS,PC,SAN,ABS/PC,PS,PMMA,PVC,PMP,PA 6, PA 66, PA 4-6,
PA 6-3,SBS,SEBS,TPU,TPC,PET,PBT,PP compound, PPA,POM,PA/ABS,PLA, PPA, PPS, PETG
English spoken & Spanish good skills