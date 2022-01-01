Menu

Fabienne LOUIS

SAINT-LEU-LA-FORÊT

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Nexeo Solutions - Sales account manager

    1993 - maintenant Sales Account Manager – North of France
    Nexeo Solutions
    April 2011 – time being - 92 La Garenne Colombes
    • Driving the growth of the business in the France North area through existing & new customers - improving revenue with sales effectiveness in various industries like Automotives, Btp, Packaging, Cosmétic and Healthcare applications
    • Negotiating commercial deals on an European level for both industrial companies and end users
    • Managing the price and the margin policies according to the corporate business guidelines
    • Elaborating business plan for key customers (revenues, volume, margin)
    • Leading the interface with technical team to identify growth opportunities
    • Developing account plans and managing all aspects of reporting/ documenting, in particular by regularly using of CRM (Sales Force Data Customer) and forecasting tools.
    * Creating Networking in the North of France

    Inside Sales Representative
    Ashland Distribution
    September 1998 – March 2011 (12 years 7 months) 95 Bezons
    Development existing & new customers North of France according budget (margin - volume)
    Engineering Plastics and Commodities Plastics
    2005 - 2007 : Product Champion (PLM) of Engineering Technical Products of Trinseo (ex Styron ex Dow Chemicals), contact focus with producer, helping sales team developing growth volume and margin, added value during this time
    2007 - time being : Product Champion for Kumho ABS
    Technicals training through producers
    Customer Service Representative
    Ashland Distribution
    August 1993 – August 1998 (5 years 1 month) 95 Nanterre
    Commercial support & administrative follow-up for 2 sellers & their customers
    Engineering Plastics and Commodities Plastics

    Polyone from 1985 to 1990- Masterbatches producer for cosmetics OEM & convecters - Ex Synthécolor 95 St Ouen L'aumône
    Customer Sales Representative
    Additonal Sales


    PP/PE,ABS,PC,SAN,ABS/PC,PS,PMMA,PVC,PMP,PA 6, PA 66, PA 4-6,
    PA 6-3,SBS,SEBS,TPU,TPC,PET,PBT,PP compound, PPA,POM,PA/ABS,PLA, PPA, PPS, PETG
    English spoken & Spanish good skills

