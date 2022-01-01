Menu

Fabienne MARCONI-TODO

NICE

En résumé

Créer, Fédérer, Avancer

Mes compétences :
Organisation d'évènements

Entreprises

  • FAMA ON LINE - Responsable Administrative et commerciale

    2009 - maintenant Achats, Ventes, site e-commerce

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau