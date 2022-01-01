Menu

Fabienne SALIMI

POISSY

Mes compétences :
Chemical Engineering
Process Safety
innovative business development

Entreprises

  • ADEPP Academy - President

    1994 - maintenant - Support of ANVAR, Conseil general de Haute Seine, COFACE, SOFARIS, etc. for development an promotion of ADEPP as an innovative tool for process safety in oil & gas industry.

    - Convention de collaboration with IFP (Institute Francais du Petrole) for a period of 6 years.

    - Implementation of ADEPP Safety barroer management concept in various industrial projects.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 1992 - 1996 PhD

    Génie des Procédés Industriels - Title of her thesis was:
    Comparative approach for dynamic simulation of tray and packed distillation columns.
    "SPEEDUP" was used for solving the differential-algebric equation sets.

  • SHARIF (Araya-Mehr) University (Tehran)

    Tehran 1986 - 1989 MS degree in Chemical Engineering



    The title of her M.Sc. project was "Automation of pilot tray distillation column of university". It is a 9 m. height column which is designed to fractionate petroleum cuts.

  • SHARIF (Araya-Mehr) University (Tehran)

    Tehran 1979 - 1986 BS degree in Chemical Engineering

    (University was closed for more than 2 years because of Cultural Revolution).

