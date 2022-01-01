Menu

Fabienne SINCLAIR

GENEVA

En résumé

International marketing manager with more than 15 years experience in major consumer good companies. Excellent brand management skills, including experience in media strategy and consumer insights. Proven leadership and project management skills, with strong analytical and commercial acumen. Multicultural exposure with good interpersonal skills at all level, high focus on consumers and good understanding of retail trade. Creative thinker with persistent and hands-on approach. Fluent in French and English.

Entreprises

  • PEFC International - Geneva - Head of Marketing

    2015 - maintenant

  • International Trade Centre - Geneva - International Marketing Consultant

    2014 - 2014

  • Swiss Marketing Genève - Committee member - volunteer

    2013 - 2015

  • Colgate Palmolive Europe - Geneva - European Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2012

  • Colgate Palmolive - UK - Senior Brand Manager

    1997 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau