Fabienne SUDANT

Paris La Défense

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle interne
Audit
Finance
Comptabilité

Entreprises

  • Mazars - Senior Financial Auditor

    Paris La Défense 2011 - maintenant Review and certification of Financial statements and Reportings in IAS/IFRS and FGAAP
    - BNP Paribas Real Estate (658 m€ of turnover)social and consolidated statements. Property, Transaction, Consult and Promotion.
    - SNCF subsidiary (1,2 M€ of turnover)
    -subsidiaries of industrial listed companies
    Team Management.

  • Guibert and Company, New York City, USA - Audit Intern

    2010 - 2010 - Daily book keeping with highly organised mutli branch accounting system
    - performance analysis on bonds and shares.

  • Ernst and Young - Stagiaire Contrôle de gestion

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2009 Controle de gestion opérationnel, reporting hebdomadaire et mensuel.
    Participation à l'établissement du budget.
    Test de l'outil budgétaire, participation à la réalisation de la pyramide des effectifs.

Formations

Réseau