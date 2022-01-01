Fabienne SUDANT

Mes compétences :
Contrôle interne
Audit
Finance
Comptabilité
Entreprises
Mazars
- Senior Financial Auditor
Paris La Défense 2011 - maintenantReview and certification of Financial statements and Reportings in IAS/IFRS and FGAAP
- BNP Paribas Real Estate (658 m€ of turnover)social and consolidated statements. Property, Transaction, Consult and Promotion.
- SNCF subsidiary (1,2 M€ of turnover)
-subsidiaries of industrial listed companies
Team Management.
Guibert and Company, New York City, USA
- Audit Intern
2010 - 2010- Daily book keeping with highly organised mutli branch accounting system
- performance analysis on bonds and shares.
Ernst and Young
- Stagiaire Contrôle de gestion
Courbevoie2009 - 2009Controle de gestion opérationnel, reporting hebdomadaire et mensuel.
Participation à l'établissement du budget.
Test de l'outil budgétaire, participation à la réalisation de la pyramide des effectifs.