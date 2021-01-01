Menu

Fabrice BERTHET

VERSAILLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft project
Anglais courant
Allemand scolaire
Microsoft office

Entreprises

  • TEST SA - Directeur du département automobile

    VERSAILLES 2013 - maintenant

  • GfK ISL - Chef de projets - Chargé d'études Car Clinics

    Suresnes 1996 - 2013 En charge du développement et de la production des études automobiles "car clinic" France et étranger (Europe / Asie).

    Chef de projets études internationales.

    Chef de projets études quantitatives et qualitatives tous secteurs.

  • Les rencontres d'affaires - Responsable logistique

    1994 - 1995

  • Les films de la Croisade - Administrateur de production

    1993 - 1994

Formations

Réseau