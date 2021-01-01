Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fabrice BERTHET
Ajouter
Fabrice BERTHET
VERSAILLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft project
Anglais courant
Allemand scolaire
Microsoft office
Entreprises
TEST SA
- Directeur du département automobile
VERSAILLES
2013 - maintenant
GfK ISL
- Chef de projets - Chargé d'études Car Clinics
Suresnes
1996 - 2013
En charge du développement et de la production des études automobiles "car clinic" France et étranger (Europe / Asie).
Chef de projets études internationales.
Chef de projets études quantitatives et qualitatives tous secteurs.
Les rencontres d'affaires
- Responsable logistique
1994 - 1995
Les films de la Croisade
- Administrateur de production
1993 - 1994
Formations
PARIS IX DAUPHINE
Paris
1988 - 1992
Marketing entreprenariat
Marketing - Entreprenariat
Réseau
Antoine GINTZ
Aurélie GAZUT
Bevilacqua VERONIQUE
Emilie REYES GOMEZ
Emmanuel VANDENBESSELAER
Isaure D'ANTRAS (DE TOURTIER)
Sandrine HOSTI KRZYZOSIAK
Sylvia PEETZ
Thibaut CANTIN
Yann COLLIN