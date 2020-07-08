Retail
Fabrice BRAMUCCI (FABRICE BRAMUCCI)
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Arjowiggins Security
- Conducteur machine a papier
Autre | Jouy-sur-Morin (77320)
1992 - 2019
conducteur forme ronde
Formations
GRETA
Coulommiers (77120)
2020 - 2020
Logiciel EBP
Examen CACES 1A/3/5
validé le 08/07/20
SST, Gestes et Postures
Word et Excel
ARJOWIGGINS Formation Interne
Jouy-sur-Morin (77320)
2004 - 2019
Formation thermopap logiciel de gestion vapeur
Formation metso logiciel de gestion des flux (pate adjuvant, eau,air) en temps reel.
ARJOWIGGINS Formation Interne
Jouy-sur-Morin (77320)
1990 - 2019
Pontier
