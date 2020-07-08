Menu

Fabrice BRAMUCCI (FABRICE BRAMUCCI)

  • conducteur machine a papier
  • Arjowiggins Security
  • conducteur machine a papier

Jouy-sur-Morin

Entreprises

  Arjowiggins Security - Conducteur machine a papier

    Autre | Jouy-sur-Morin (77320) 1992 - 2019 conducteur forme ronde

Formations

  • GRETA

    Coulommiers (77120) 2020 - 2020 Logiciel EBP
    Examen CACES 1A/3/5
    validé le 08/07/20
    SST, Gestes et Postures
    Word et Excel

  • ARJOWIGGINS Formation Interne

    Jouy-sur-Morin (77320) 2004 - 2019 Formation thermopap logiciel de gestion vapeur
    Formation metso logiciel de gestion des flux (pate adjuvant, eau,air) en temps reel.

  • ARJOWIGGINS Formation Interne

    Jouy-sur-Morin (77320) 1990 - 2019 Pontier

