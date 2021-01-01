Menu

Fabrice CLAISSE

  • Stallergenes Belgium
Waterloo

En résumé

High Performing & motivated (Bio-) Pharmaceutical Director (General Manager, Marketing Director,...) open to new challenges.

Professional with a wide range of experiences in competitive & challenging therapeutic areas (Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Oncology, CNS, Allergology) & business environments. Proven leadership skills in managing, developing & motivating people & teams to achieve their objectives. Responsible for driving & implementing strategies & tactics across departments. Committed to financial success through P & L responsibility. Huge Marketing experience.

Successful Cross Departmental, Multi-Functional & International team leader.
Full implementation of a Key Opinion Leaders advocacy program/engagement plan.
Successfully led & (re-) oriented major product strategies.
Successful negotiations with Belgian Health Authorities.
Successful track record of new products launches.
Re-built highly motivated & efficient teams after important re-organization.
Increased profitability by strict cost control & ROI mindset approach.

Entreprises

    Direction générale | Waterloo 2015 - 2021 Full Company responsibility (Marketing, Medical, Regulatory, Market Access, …).

  • Novo Nordisk Belux - Directeur Général

    Direction générale | Bruxelles 2012 - 2014 Full Company responsibility
    Daily management of 10 direct reports/Directors (out of 52 employees).

  • Novo Nordisk Belux - Directeur Marketing

    Marketing | Bruxelles 2010 - 2012 Responsible of 80% of total Company Sales: > 40 Mio €
    New product launch (Victoza)

  • Wyeth Pharmaveuticals - Business Unit Manager

    Commercial | Louvain-la-Neuve 2007 - 2010 Responsible for Sales & Marketing
    Achieved total annual Sales > 40 Mio €
    New product development
    People Management (9 S & M Managers, 36 Sales representatives, 2 Assistants)

  • Astra Zeneca - Business Unit Manager Oncology

    Commercial | Bruxelles 2007 - 2010 Responsible for Sales & Marketing
    Total annual Sales responsibility: > 32 Mio €
    New product development
    People Management (6 S&M Managers, 14 Sales representatives, 2 Assistants)

  • Novartis - Marketing Manager Cardiovascular

    Marketing | Bruxelles 2004 - 2007 Responsible for all marketing strategies & tactics
    Total annual Sales responsibility: 23 Mio €

  • Pfizer - Chef de produit

    Marketing | Bruxelles 1999 - 2004 Responsable produit anti-hypertenseur (Amlor)

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel