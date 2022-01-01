Fabrice DAL PRA

Entreprises
-
Groupe HCD
- Chargé d'affaires
Commercial | Bénouville (14970)
2019 - 2022
Gestion de projet · Gestion de projet RH · Chauffage Ventilation Climatisation
-
SARL BT LECOCQ
- Chef d'entreprise
Technique | Saint-Contest (14280)
2016 - 2019
Entrepreneuriat · Gestion du changement · Gestion des litiges · Chauffage Ventilation Climatisation · Vente de solutions · Coordination de projet
-
SONEPAR FRANCE
- RESPONSABLE AGENCE
Commercial | Vire Normandie (14500)
2009 - 2015
-
Commercial | Caen (14000)
2000 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel