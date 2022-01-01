Menu

Fabrice DAL PRA

  • Groupe HCD
  • chargé d'affaires

Bénouville

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe HCD - Chargé d'affaires

    Commercial | Bénouville (14970) 2019 - 2022 Gestion de projet · Gestion de projet RH · Chauffage Ventilation Climatisation

  • SARL BT LECOCQ - Chef d'entreprise

    Technique | Saint-Contest (14280) 2016 - 2019 Entrepreneuriat · Gestion du changement · Gestion des litiges · Chauffage Ventilation Climatisation · Vente de solutions · Coordination de projet

  • SONEPAR FRANCE - RESPONSABLE AGENCE

    Commercial | Vire Normandie (14500) 2009 - 2015

  • Rexel France - Commercial

    Commercial | Caen (14000) 2000 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :