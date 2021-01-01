Menu

Fabrice GRILLET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technical offer preparation
Sales team assistance
Quality Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
JDEdwards

Entreprises

  • Voith - Application manager - Press fabrics

    Noisy Le Grand 2008 - maintenant - Conception of industrial technical textiles
    - Understanding and implementation of clients needs ;
    - Product enhancement and innovation (synthetic textiles, woven or not,single/multi-layer(s), single/multi-base(s), needled and heatset)
    - Technical offer preparation & presentation ;
    - Expertise & consulting on customer sites ;
    - Technology watch
    - Achievements : * Partnership programs Customer/supplier implementations
    - New « hybrid » products launch and technical follow up
    - Sales opportunities identification

  • Voith - Technical sales support

    Noisy Le Grand 2003 - 2008 - Technical interface - Customer / Manufacturing sites
    - Sales team assistance on technical topics during sales process ;
    - Product diagnostic and performance evaluation on site ;
    - Data communication & coordination ;
    - Training and knowledge update of sales force
    - Standardization
    - Manufacturing process transfers

  • Voith - Designer

    Noisy Le Grand 2000 - 2003 - Launch & follow-up in production of textiles
    - Manufacturing process enhancement and validation (warping, winding, weaving, needling, heat setting)
    - Suppliers evaluation & choice

  • SCAPA - Lab manager

    1998 - 2000 - Product quality control (Aircraft stop straps, conveyor belts, paper machine clothing, carbon textiles..)
    - Raw materials control
    - Investigations on used products ;
    - Chemical treatments formulation (acrylic, phenolic, dyeing bath) ;
    - Metrology

