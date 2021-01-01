Fabrice GRILLET

Mes compétences :
Technical offer preparation
Sales team assistance
Quality Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
JDEdwards
Entreprises
Voith
- Application manager - Press fabrics
Noisy Le Grand2008 - maintenant- Conception of industrial technical textiles
- Understanding and implementation of clients needs ;
- Product enhancement and innovation (synthetic textiles, woven or not,single/multi-layer(s), single/multi-base(s), needled and heatset)
- Technical offer preparation & presentation ;
- Expertise & consulting on customer sites ;
- Technology watch
- Achievements : * Partnership programs Customer/supplier implementations
- New « hybrid » products launch and technical follow up
- Sales opportunities identification
Voith
- Technical sales support
Noisy Le Grand2003 - 2008- Technical interface - Customer / Manufacturing sites
- Sales team assistance on technical topics during sales process ;
- Product diagnostic and performance evaluation on site ;
- Data communication & coordination ;
- Training and knowledge update of sales force
- Standardization
- Manufacturing process transfers
Voith
- Designer
Noisy Le Grand2000 - 2003- Launch & follow-up in production of textiles
- Manufacturing process enhancement and validation (warping, winding, weaving, needling, heat setting)
- Suppliers evaluation & choice
SCAPA
- Lab manager
1998 - 2000- Product quality control (Aircraft stop straps, conveyor belts, paper machine clothing, carbon textiles..)
- Raw materials control
- Investigations on used products ;
- Chemical treatments formulation (acrylic, phenolic, dyeing bath) ;
- Metrology