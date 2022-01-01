Retail
Fabrice MORLOT
Ajouter
Fabrice MORLOT
Pruillé le chétif
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
consultant patrimonial
Pruillé le chétif
2022 - maintenant
Aider les personnes:
- à se constituer un patrimoine
- à préparer leur retraite
- à protéger leurs proches
- à optimiser leur fiscalité
MMA
- Expert
Autre | Le Mans
2010 - maintenant
CINETIC LINKING
- Responsable développement de produits
2001 - 2008
2001--> 2003: DEVELOPEMENT DE PRODUIT R&D
2003--> 2008: SERVICE COMMERCIAL
CIM MANUTIQUE
- Adjoint responsable de production
1999 - 2001
Formations
Université Poitiers
Poitiers
1994 - 1997
génie ds systèmes industriels
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
1993 - 1994
Math Sup T
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
1992 - 1993
Terminale E
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
1991 - 1992
Terminal E
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
1989 - 1990
première E
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
1988 - 1989
seconde tsa P
Réseau
Arnaud CARRY
Fabienne ROY
Hamedine WANE
