Fabrice MORLOT

Pruillé le chétif

Entreprises

  • consultant patrimonial

    Pruillé le chétif 2022 - maintenant Aider les personnes:
    - à se constituer un patrimoine
    - à préparer leur retraite
    - à protéger leurs proches
    - à optimiser leur fiscalité

  • MMA - Expert

    Autre | Le Mans 2010 - maintenant

  • CINETIC LINKING - Responsable développement de produits

    2001 - 2008 2001--> 2003: DEVELOPEMENT DE PRODUIT R&D
    2003--> 2008: SERVICE COMMERCIAL

  • CIM MANUTIQUE - Adjoint responsable de production

    1999 - 2001

