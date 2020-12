High-energy project manager with five years experience in charge of front-office IT projects.

Devoted for three years to the full internal developement multi-instruments Order Management System of the company.

Excellent record of achievement and advancement earned through demonstrated contribution to bottom-line results. Very good relationships and great implication.



Mes compétences :

Asset management

Decalog

Finance

Gestion d'actifs

Informatique

Management

OMS

PMS