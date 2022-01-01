Retail
Fanny GUYOT
Fanny GUYOT
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Droit du financement
Droit des sociétés
Entreprises
Caisse d'Epargne Hauts de France
- Directeur Juridique et vie des instances
2017 - maintenant
Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe
- Responsable Département Juridique
Lille
2015 - 2017
Crédit Agricole Nord de France
- Responsable Juridique à la Direction Entreprises et International
LILLE
2011 - 2015
Ernst & Young Société d'avocats
- AVOCAT - Manager - département Business Law
Courbevoie
2001 - 2010
Formations
École Des Avocats De Lille - CFPA
Lille
2001 - 2002
Major de promotion
University Of Warwick
Warwick
1999 - 2000
LLM international Economic Law
University Of Kent At Canterbury
Canterbury
1998 - 1999
Postgraduate Diploma
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
1997 - 1998
DJCE - DESS Droit des affaires
Réseau
Alexis BONDUELLE
Alexis HARTMANN
Christophe DELDYCKE
David LETRUN
Josephine QUANDALLE-BERNARD
Maxence FAUCHILLE
Maxime AGACHE
Philippe HESPEL
Régis FALAISE
Thomas FISCHER
