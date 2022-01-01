Retail
Farid LAZRAK
Farid LAZRAK
Blagnac
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aeroconseil Aircraft Engineering
- Ingénieur Système Aeronautique
Blagnac
2008 - 2011
Ingénieur Système ATA42 (CPIOM et CRDC) programme AIRBUS A350
ASSYSTEM
- Ingénieur systèmes embarqués
Courbevoie
2008 - 2008
Ingénieur Système Embarqués Thales RSS
Projet Ouragan Ligne 13 (RATP)
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal
2007 - 2007
Systèmes Embarqués
Ecole Polytech Montpellier (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2004 - 2007
Université Montpellier 2 Sciences Et Technique Du Languedoc
Montpellier
2002 - 2004
STPI (Sciences et Technologies Pour l'Ingénieur
Réseau
Anse TECHNOLOGY
Antony SAEZ
Armelle LECAS
David MONNEREAU
Etienne BLANC
Frédéric BOISSEL
Herve BRUNNER
Jeremy GUERIN
Nicolas TAILLAN
