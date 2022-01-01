Farouk SARROUB

A Payroll tax Specialist, with broad experience of over 7 years, in diverse business environments, that demand strong organizational, technical and interpersonal skills. Possess strong customer service skills, an ability to interact with cross-functional departments, with the high degree of professionalism, discretion and problem resolution capabilities. Quick learner, Self-motivated, Result oriented professional with proven record in Finance and accounting function including Bank reconciliation, Balance adjustments, Financial Analysis & Taxation. A resilient problem-solver who is both outgoing and achievement-driven. Effective at collaborating with others to achieve established goals.