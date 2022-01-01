Menu

Farouk SARROUB

En résumé

A Payroll tax Specialist, with broad experience of over 7 years, in diverse business environments, that demand strong organizational, technical and interpersonal skills. Possess strong customer service skills, an ability to interact with cross-functional departments, with the high degree of professionalism, discretion and problem resolution capabilities. Quick learner, Self-motivated, Result oriented professional with proven record in Finance and accounting function including Bank reconciliation, Balance adjustments, Financial Analysis & Taxation. A resilient problem-solver who is both outgoing and achievement-driven. Effective at collaborating with others to achieve established goals.

Entreprises

  • KBR II

    maintenant

  • KBR-DTC - Payroll Tax Analyst

    2013 - maintenant • Canadian Taxation
    • ERP Business Transformation
    • SAP & Oracle Integration/User Acceptance Testing
    • Control Tax Accounting entries
    • Remitting Federal Income Tax, CPP and EI to CRA in a timely manner for all CA payroll companies.
    • Independently handled filings with CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) and local jurisdiction within CA.
    • Trained new recruits on handling CA payroll tax related functions
    • Complete end to end testing and Implementation of Oracle EBS for Canadian jurisdiction.
    • Analyzed non payroll compensation items and expense reports to determine the taxability for US and CA reporting purposes.
    • Attending to payroll and tax queries from employees and various taxing authorities from Canada
    • Filling Record Of Employments to Service Canada for employment insurance purpose.
    • Make sure all the taxable earnings are reported correctly on ROE.
    • Balance adjustment entries.
    • US Taxation (Federal & Multi-State)

  • KBR - Senior Accountant/Accounts Payable at KBR

    2011 - 2013 •Supervising close-out of Subcontracts. Preparing Subcontractors SAP close-out reports on Skikda Project for final approval by Project Director.
    •Responsible for analyzing General Ledgers in SAP (i.e., Accounts Payable, Project Revenue and GRIR). Provide booked and paid SAP analysis to Subcontracts Administrators.
    •Preparing Accounts Payable documents (i.e: Payment Request forms, Financial Documents) in accordance with FCPA requirements
    •Responsible for providing discrepancies and explaining differences in account analysis and reconciliation to the Transaction Center.
    •Train, review and verify accuracy of Staff Accountant’s close-out activities.
    •Work closely with KBR Internal Audit, Algerian Tax Consultant and Local Tax Authority in preparation of financial statements and statutory reporting.
    •Prepare required documents and reconciliations for weekly meeting with Management.

  • Kellogg Brown & Root Int'l Inc “KBR II” - Skikda - Accountant/ Tax System Specialist

    2009 - 2011 •In charge of reception and revision of Subcontractors invoices in accordance with Algerian Statutory requirements.
    •Controlling tax declarations as per Algerian Law (i.e., income tax IRG, corporate tax IBS, value-added tax VAT, and other taxes)
    •Controlling social Security declarations (provided by Subcontractors) against Algerian social Security Tax organization (i.e, CNAS, CACOBAPHT, CNAC, CNR, CASNOS…)
    •Supervising and coordinating tax refunds according to the contract.
    •Following payment and preparing VAT Exemption Certificates of Purchase according to Algerian Law (subcontract and supplier).

  • AIR ALGERIE - Sales representative -

    2008 - 2009 •Reception of clients.
    •Release of airline tickets, (using MARS AH software)
    •Preparing invoices for Customers(Companies ) using SYGA software)
    •In charge of agency accountancy, preparing balance, bank reconciliation and data entry operations (using SYRED software)

Formations

