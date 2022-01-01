Menu

Faruk KYARI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Quality Control
Customer Relationship Management
Audit
social, political and economic development
report writing
relationship management
market research
eLearning
database management
Web Traffic analysis
SQL
Quality Assurance
Private Companies
Petroleum
Personal Home Page
Mobile Application Development
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Logistics Management
Joomla!
HTML
Fame +
Drupal
Content Management
Client portfolio management
Cascading Style Sheets
Building materials
Account Management

Entreprises

  • internubian - Web Consultant

    2012 - maintenant Development, Marketing and Management
    * Development of a social, professional & collaborative online platform to promote local business, talents and job creation. ;
    * Sharing news of social, political and economic development in Africa ;
    * Web Traffic analysis and Community manager Face book ;
    * Promoting local talents, SME and start ups
    * Providing legal information regulation

  • Nigerian Delegation UNESCO (internship) - Web Master & Communications Advisor

    2011 - 2012
    * Creation and content management of website for Delegation ;
    * Event organisation and media coverage ;
    * Development and integration of E-learning platform

  • Regime Dukan - Web Developer & Content Manager

    2011 - 2011 Regime Dukan
    * Create website for Italian and Spanish market ;
    * Editing content for English site ;
    * Documentation of sales process in English

  • Hammocks Import and Export - Sales Representative

    2009 - 2010
    * Client and suppliers relationship management ;
    * Supply & Logistics management ;
    * Documentation control ;
    * Client portfolio management/ Customer Relation Management (CRM)/ Value Added Reselling (VAR) ;
    * Contacting and negotiating with manufacturers ;
    * Sales (building material, textiles, electronics etc)

  • AFD Technologies - Business Developer & Consultant

    PARIS 2006 - 2009 * Development of business plan
    * Recruitment and outsourcing of Engineers ;
    * Developing business relations with governmental & private companies ;
    * Placing contract adverts & Processing applicants ;
    * Cooperate Account Management (CAM) / Customer Relation Management (CRM)/ Value Added Reselling (VAR) ;
    * Auditing local potential partners

  • Human Resources Department - Assistant To Deputy Manager PIC

    2005 - 2006 n National Petroleum Cooperation: * Updating employee database and appraisal information
    * Supported internal recruitment process ;
    * Organising yearly appraisal exercise ;
    * Providing suggestions for improving the database management ;
    * Technical report writing.

  • ATOO S A - Telesales & telemarketing

    2003 - 2003
    Responsibility:
    * Developing market surveys ;
    * Conducting client satisfaction surveys and market research ;
    * Updating research database ;
    * Telesales (Area coverage: England, Ireland, Scotland and USA)

Formations

  • Paris Graduate School Of Management

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Bachelors Degree

    ESG (Ecole Supérieure De Gestion Et Commerce International)

  • Ramat Polytechnic (Borno)

    Borno 1999 - 2000 Diploma

