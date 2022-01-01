Fateh ADDAD

Je suis diplômé en génie civil et ayant d'excellents professionnels
Mes compétences :
Power Stations
Gas Turbines
Project Management
progress monitoring
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Petrofac
- Superviseur en genie civil
Jersey2019 - maintenantdat : area construction manager Bossting project in hassi rml willaya of laghout
sonalgaze and JGC company is contractors.
CSSI FRANCE
- Ingenieur de site
2018 - 2019
INERGA
- Chargé suivi de réalisation (manager de construction)
2013 - 2018: manager construction whith INERGA company and Daweoo E&C is
subcontractor for execution of structural works for power plant project 1200 Mw-Pompe station, Gas
turbine,Génerature Groupe, shrg,,,etc
djallali noureddine
- Site engineer in construction
2012 - 2013Febriary 2013 : Site engineer in construction and refurbishment of administration
building
Daewoo Engineering ; Construction
- Civil engineer
Seoul2011 - 2012: Civil engineer execution of infrastructure construction (Earth ,Rood
and Drainage system),for newo towen in bougezoul whith DAWEOO E&C company
Others
I can work night like day
I have conduit permet
Be capable of work in nationale or internationale