Fateh ADDAD

Jersey

En résumé

Je suis diplômé en génie civil et ayant d'excellents professionnels

Mes compétences :
Power Stations
Gas Turbines
Project Management
progress monitoring
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Petrofac - Superviseur en genie civil

    Jersey 2019 - maintenant dat : area construction manager Bossting project in hassi rml willaya of laghout
    sonalgaze and JGC company is contractors.

  • CSSI FRANCE - Ingenieur de site

    2018 - 2019

  • INERGA - Chargé suivi de réalisation (manager de construction)

    2013 - 2018 : manager construction whith INERGA company and Daweoo E&C is
    subcontractor for execution of structural works for power plant project 1200 Mw-Pompe station, Gas
    turbine,Génerature Groupe, shrg,,,etc

  • djallali noureddine - Site engineer in construction

    2012 - 2013 Febriary 2013 : Site engineer in construction and refurbishment of administration
    building

  • Daewoo Engineering ; Construction - Civil engineer

    Seoul 2011 - 2012 : Civil engineer execution of infrastructure construction (Earth ,Rood
    and Drainage system),for newo towen in bougezoul whith DAWEOO E&C company

    Others
    I can work night like day
    I have conduit permet
    Be capable of work in nationale or internationale

Formations

