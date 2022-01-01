Menu

Faten RAHALI

ALGIERS

Entreprises

  • Global Aim Shipping Beirut / Liban - Office Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • DRACO Sarl - Responsable Logistique

    2011 - 2011

  • TNT Express Algerie - Customer service Manager

    2011 - 2012

  • Cisco Systems Algerie - Logistics Manager

    2009 - 2011

  • Newtech Algeria - Responsable Administrative

    2007 - 2009

Formations

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2002 - 2007 Licence

