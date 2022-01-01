Retail
Faten RAHALI
Faten RAHALI
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Global Aim Shipping Beirut / Liban
- Office Manager
2012 - maintenant
DRACO Sarl
- Responsable Logistique
2011 - 2011
TNT Express Algerie
- Customer service Manager
2011 - 2012
Cisco Systems Algerie
- Logistics Manager
2009 - 2011
Newtech Algeria
- Responsable Administrative
2007 - 2009
Formations
Université D'Alger (Alger)
Alger
2002 - 2007
Licence
Réseau
Abdelhalim AMARA
Djamal HADJOUT
Nacer AYOUB
Reda CHAHMI
Salima SAIDI
Salima SAIDI
Sihem MELAINE