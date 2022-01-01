Fathi BEN ALI

Avec un cursus et une expérience confirmée dans la microélectronique, je suis attiré par les diverses fonctions que ce poste suppose.

Mon expérience dans la conception de circuits intégrés mixtes et analogiques (milieu médical, industriel et startup), constituera un atout majeur dans l’innovation et l’amélioration des produits déjà existants.

Rigoureux, autonome et doté d'un bon relationnel, j'ai pu mettre à profit créativité et réactivité pour entretenir des relations étroites avec la plupart des services de l’entreprise (marketing, méthodes, production, qualité …).

Ma capacité de travail et ma persévérance m'ont aussi permis de progresser dans mes fonctions et dans mes responsabilités.



Mes compétences :

Rigoureux

Management

Labview

Simulateur

Modélisation

Microsoft Office

CAN

Scrum

PSpice

Microsoft Project

GANTT Project

MATLAB

Microélectronique

CMOS

Electronique analogique

Semiconducteurs

Synopsys

Hspice, Spice

Design

Cadence

Electronique embarquée

CAO

Cadence Software

Mentor Graphics

BiCMOS

ASIC

Virtuoso Software

VHDL

Power Management

Microsoft Excel

MUX

Analogue Design

power analysis

WCDMA

UNIX

UMTS

Tcl/Tk

Synopsys Software

Spectre Software

Python Programming

Pacemaker

ModelSim

Mixed design

Microsoft Windows

Microelectronics

Mathematica

Low Voltage

IC design

IBM Hardware

High Voltage

HSPICE

GSM

GDS

Defibrillation

Capacitors