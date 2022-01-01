Fathi BEN ALI

-
eFPGA-Menta(Startup)
- Ingenieur d'etudes.
2011 - 2016
Principal analog designer en charge de la recherche et de l'étude des full-customs cells dédiées aux eFPGA .
IM2NP
- Senior Analog Designer
2010 - 2011
IM2NP – Institut de Matériaux Microélectronique Nanosciences de Provence– Marseille, FRANCE.
En collaboration avec le CEA-LETI et le CNRS(IM2NP) conception et développement d'ASIC pour la validation d'un système de Capteur à Multifonction à Nanofil de Silicium pour l'Agence Nationale de la Recherche.
www.im2np.fr
Desix Technology
- Directeur technique
2007 - 2008
Dans le cadre de la collaboration entre Desix-technology(Paris) et Bebcom-technology(Tunis):
Responsable Layout pour le management d'une équipe de jeunes ingénieurs (tunisiens) RF.
Suivi de projets et mise en application des règles de Conception appliquées à la Radio Fréquence.
www.desix-technology.com
* Layout Team Leader of RF-Designers (Tunisian RF-Engineers). Day to day guidance in area of design and quality
process.
Societés de Services
- Senior Analog Designer
2006 - 2009
Senior Analog Designer chez STMicroelectronics;
Senior Analog Designer chez Acco-ic (France);
Infineon Technologies
- Consultant & Design
GEMENOS
2005 - 2006
Etude et analyse pour amélioration du rendement « d'une pompe à charge négative en CMOS 60 nm.
* Etude du circuit complet : ring oscillateur, régulateur, redimensionnement des différents switches ainsi que des Level shifters.
Conception d'amplis, buffers et de comparateurs à hystérésis pour les cellules de lecture/écriture des mémoires flash.
* Travail sous Unix avec les outils CADENCE (Hsim, Titan, Cosmoscope)
* Analog design of 4GBit FT60 TwinFlash NVM memory products on CMOS 60nm technology.
* Design of efficient multi-phase switch-cap charge pumps, LDO(regulators), Hysterisis Comparators sensing for Read/Write
cells.
* Tasks include schematic entry, simulation Running pre-layout simulations and alignment with layout. Running post-layout
simulations, timing & power analysis, and verification on full chip level.
Cadence Tools: Hsim, Titan, CosmoScope ,
ELA MEDICAL
- Ingénieur Hardware microelectronique
1989 - 2005
www.elamedical.com
ELA MEDICAL : Traitement des troubles du rythme cardiaque.
Etude et Conception de fonctions analogiques et mixtes liées au stimulateurs et défibrillateurs cardiaques:
Conception de circuits intégrés pour stimulateurs et défibrillateurs cardiaques.
* Intégration de fonctions analogiques d'un défibrillateur cardiaque dans une technologie « High Voltage » CMOS 0.8 µm de
chez AMS : circuits à capacités commutées, alimentations à découpage (électronique de puissance).
* Power Management : Etude système et Conception en basse tension et faible consommation de Band-Gaps, Power-On-
Reset, Alimentations Régulées(LDO), Buffers, Multiplieurs et Diviseurs de Tensions, Convertisseurs ADC/DAC en BICMOS
1.5 µm(ZARLINK).
* Gestion de projet : En charge d'une équipe de 2 ingénieurs et 3 techniciens pour le développement d'une puce mixte (CMOS
3.5 µm de chez ST). Suivi de conception, du process avec le fondeur, de caractérisation sur supports PGA, de test sur Wafer,
de mise en cocuit(PCB) et de qualité (normes FDA).
* Transfert technologique CMOS 3.5µm vers BICMOS 1.5µm : Suivi de conception, réalisation et validation du silicium.
Test chips dans un Multi-Project Wafer donnant un ASIC actuellement commercialisé : réduction de consommation (-40 %).
* Responsable LAYOUT : Placement routage et génération de masques format GDSII. Livraison GDSII de toutes les puces
mixtes d'ELA MEDICAL.
* Environnement CAO sous UNIX avec CADENCE et MENTOR Graphics (Design Architect, Accusim, Ictools), Spectre,
INGENIEUR en MICROELECTRONIQUE