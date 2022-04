Fathi BEN M .NASSER

Consultant with a great experience in Intelligence,Broadly skilled Analyst with proven expertise,confident communicator,skilled in utilising analytical strategies to understand and access threats



Profession -title:



Geopolitical Analyst,, Geopolitical Intelligence Analyst & Consultant,Global Intelligence Analyst, ,International Affairs consultancy,,security consultancy,Asymetric Threat Operations,Analyst(islamist extremisism in North Africa ) Strategic Intelligence Consultant,Head of security,Business intelligence Assistant( network &investigation),Citizen Reporter,or Free Press in the Maghreb Region



Areas of Expertise/Key Competencies:

Geopolitical Intelligence Analysis

Presenting Intelligence reports

Researching raw information

Reviewing raw information

Collating raw information

Evaluating raw information

Analysing intelligence

International Relations

Strategic Intelligence

Geopolitics

HUMINT

Defense

Military





Mes compétences :

Specific training