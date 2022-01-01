Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fathi SAMIRA
Ajouter
Fathi SAMIRA
TANGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOCIETE MENSOY SARL
- ASSISTANTE TECHNIQUE
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelaziz HM
Abdellatif JGOUNNI
Abderrahim DERAR
Chaimae JERBOUI
Hafid BOURICH
Ikrame HATTAB
Khalid KRAMI
Said TOUAHER