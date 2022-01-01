Menu

Fatiha ELHAJ

Nice

En résumé

CRÉATRICE DE SITE WEB - FREELANCE

Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
JavaScript
MySQL
CSS 3
HTML
PHP
Internet
Développement web
Rédaction cahier des charges
Microsoft Windows
Linux
responsive design
eCommerce
WordPress
Supply Chain
Sage Accounting Software
SAP
Personal Home Page
Oracle
Navision
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Excel
JScript
Cascading Style Sheets
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • Kone

    Nice maintenant

  • FAELCONCEPT - DÉVELOPPEUR WEB - WEBMASTER

    2016 - maintenant Développement d’un site web Front et Back-End
    • HTML / CSS • Responsive Design • Référencement • JavaScript • JQuery • Bootstrap
    • PHP • Modélisation SGBD • SQL • Ajax • Architecture client / serveur • Photoshop

    CMS Wordpress, Drupal

  • ADVISE COMMUNICATION - DÉVELOPPEUR INTÉGRATEUR WEB

    2016 - 2016 Intégration et webmastering sur des sites demandant une grande finesse et précision de travail.
    Collaboration au déploiement de sites internet réalisés en HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaSript ou avec Bootstrap, Wordpress
    Intervention et adaptation de CSS

  • CAP - RESPONSABLE DES ACHATS

    Carpiquet 2014 - 2014 Négocier et conclure les achats produits/services aux meilleures conditions (coûts-délais-qualité)

  • ALFAN - FCC et AZIMUTH - GÉRANTE SOCIÉTÉ et FORMATRICE INFORMATIQUE

    2000 - 2007 Gestion globale (management, achats, gestion administrative, comptable et financière...)
    Transmission de savoirs, animation et pédagogie
    Ecoute, adaptation du discours à la compréhension du public.
    Trouver le compromis entre l'objectif technique de la formation et les possibilités personnelles des personnes ou du groupe auquel je m'adresse.
    Conciliation entre ma passion pour l'informatique et ses outils et les relations humaines.

  • MULTI-SOCIETES (BELA-PLAST_PHILIPS HEALTHCARE_INRAP_FAGOR BRANDT_RESTAGRAF_COURNEUVE_AP) - ACHETEUR - GESTIONNAIRE DES ACHATS

    1997 - 2014 Organiser/ faire vivre un panel fournisseurs sélectionnés selon les critères CDQ
    Ressourcer de nouveaux fournisseurs p/performer la fonction achats
    Traiter et suivre les commandes
    Gérer les approvisionnements selon les critères CDQ,
    Planifier les prévisions
    Gérer le cycle de vie produits et anticiper les obsolètes...

  • SIREMBALLAGE - ASSISTANTE QUALITE

    1997 - 1998 Auditer et rédiger les processus et instructions opératoires achats et approvisionnements, dans le cadre de certification iso 9001; Créer des outils de suivi et de contrôle; Traiter les anomalies et mettre en place actions curatives et préventives; Suivre et appliquer les normes iso.

Formations

  • OpenClassrooms

    A Distance 2016 - 2016 Certificat n° 2278147865

  • OpenClassrooms

    Par Correspondance 2016 - 2016 Certificat n°2574315427

  • IFOCOP

    Eragny 2015 - 2016 RNCP niv II

    Création ou refonte des sites internet, Conception et réalisation de maquettes graphiques, Ecriture des lignes de codes dans le respect des bonnes pratiques du codage et du référencement naturel...

  • OpenClassrooms

    A Distance 2015 - 2015 Certificat n°18067219

  • OpenClassrooms

    A Distance 2015 - 2015 Certificat n°87423870

  • Codecademy

    A Distance 2014 - maintenant 36 badges, 276 points

  • CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2014 - 2015 VALIDATION DEV. HTML/CSS et ADMINISTRATION RESEAUX

    HTML5/CSS3, JAVSCRIPT, PHP, MySQL, JAVA, SGBD
    - Développement de sites web dans les environnements Windows & Linux
    - Langages dévolus à la création de pages web et à la création de base de données.
    - Installation et administration de serveur Web: Couches systèmes, réseaux et services
    - Concepts fondamentaux de l'infographie.

  • CNAM

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Développement de sites web dans environnements Windows et Linux Langages dévolus à la création de pages web côté client Installation et administration de serveur web : couches systèmes, réseaux et services (Certificat Professionnel de PROGRAMMATION de SITES WEB)

  • ENACO

    Lille 2012 - 2013 MASTER 1

    Fonctions du management et développement des compétences managériales.
    Ressources Humaines, Gestion, Management, Marketing, Commercial, Business to Business
    Environnement international

  • CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2010 - 2012 LICENCE 3 EG

  • CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Licence ECONOMIE/GESTION

    Spécialisation : Commerce international
    (autre spécialisation : Finance et gestion de l'entreprise)

  • IFOCOP

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Diplôme d'ACHETEUR - Major promotion

    Maîtrise des outils et techniques des achats
    Technologies décisionnelles, analyse de valeurs et gestion de projets

Réseau