Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fatiha GHANEM NEE MAMI
Ajouter
Fatiha GHANEM NEE MAMI
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SONATRACH (Projet IN SALAH GAS)
- CADRE ETUDES RHU N1
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelhamid NACER BOUHADJEM
Bdirina MOSTEFA
Chokri BRIK
Lynda CHAOUCHE
Meriem GHEMARI
Mohamed ARICHA
Mohamed Tahar HANNACHI