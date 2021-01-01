Fatma MAKHLOUF

Au cours de mon cursus, j'ai été amené à développer une grande technicité et un esprit analytique pointu. Maîtrisant le langage de programmation Java/J2EE,Asp.Net et possédant une excellente connaissance des différents systèmes d'exploitation je suis persuadé que notre collaboration nous permettrait de mener à bien de nouveaux projets.
Rigoureuse et méthodique, souhaitant vous faire part de ma profonde motivation. J’aspire à vous rencontrer prochainement pour vous exposer de vive voix mon grand intérêt à travailler au sein de votre société.
Mes compétences :
