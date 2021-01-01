Menu

Fatma MAKHLOUF

TUNIS

En résumé

Au cours de mon cursus, j'ai été amené à développer une grande technicité et un esprit analytique pointu. Maîtrisant le langage de programmation Java/J2EE,Asp.Net et possédant une excellente connaissance des différents systèmes d'exploitation je suis persuadé que notre collaboration nous permettrait de mener à bien de nouveaux projets.

Rigoureuse et méthodique, souhaitant vous faire part de ma profonde motivation. J’aspire à vous rencontrer prochainement pour vous exposer de vive voix mon grand intérêt à travailler au sein de votre société.

Mes compétences :
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
MySQL
Microsoft ASP.NET
Java
Cascading Style Sheets
jQuery
Personal Home Page
NetBeans
JavaScript
HTML5
Framework
AJAX
iBATIS
eCommerce
YUI
XHTML
VHDL
SQLite
SQL
Prolog
Oracle
MySQL Workbench
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
JSON
Grails
FlySpeedSql
Enterprise Java Beans
ECLiPSe
Dynamic Host Control protocol
C Programming Language
Business Intelligence
Apache WEB Server
Apache Subversion
Ant
Android
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
iReport
Visual Basic .NET
UML Modeling
Struts Web Application Framework
Spring Framework
Responsive design
MyBatis
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
Linux Red Hat
Jboss
JavaServer Faces
Java Servlets
Java Server Pages
JasperSoft BootStrap
JSTL
Hibernate
Groovy
Galileo CRS
Customer Relationship Management
CVS
C++
Bootstrap 2

Entreprises

  • Ecole Polytechnique Privée de Sousse - Projet fin d'année

    2014 - 2014 Développement d'un site e-commerce électronique de vente en ligne en J2EE
    Technologies : JSP/JSTL , EJB
    ..

  • Projet - Administrateur & Responsable des ressources Humaines

    2014 - 2014 Société: «CHFCO » Sousse

    Sujet : Conception et Développement d'une Solution Intranet en J2EE
    avec la mention « Très Bien » :

    1erprojet : développement d'un module pour la gestion du
    workflow des demandes de congés et de récupérations (Espace
    administrateur, espace Responsable des ressources Humaines,
    espace Chef du projet, et un espace dédié pour les développeurs)
    2éme projet : développement d'un module pour la gestion des
    relations clientèles(CRM) pour la société « CHIFCO» (BackOffice
    et FrontOffice)

    Environnements logiciels: IReport, Apache Ant, Entreprise Architecte, Eclipse Galileo,
    FlySpeedSql, MySQL Workbench

    Technologies: Java/J2EE, MYSQL, JSON, AJAX, JavaScript, JQuery,
    JasperSoft BootStrap, YUI, HTML5, CSS3, responsive design

    Framework de persistance : MyBatis /ibator

  • Proxym-it - Stage Ingénieur Développeur (Département Web)

    2013 - 2013 Conception et développement d'une application pour la gestion des demandes de congés et de récupérations pour la société « Proxym-IT» en J2EE
    Framework : Grails/groovy
    Technologies : J2EE, Java, MYSQL

Formations

  • Centre De Formation Info-Langue (Sousse)

    Sousse 2014 - 2014 Certificat De Formation

    Certificat de formation en J2EE avec la mention «Très Bien » (Centre de formation Info Langue – Sousse)

  • École Polytechnique Privée De Sousse (Tunisie) (Sousse)

    Sousse 2011 - 2014 Diplôme national d'ingénieur

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Monastir(FSM) (Monastir)

    Monastir 2007 - 2010 Licence Fondamentale en « sciences de l'Informatique »

