Felix JIMENEZ

Operational Excellence Leader with extensive experience in managing global supply chain projects in Health Care business. Proven track record in building high performing, multicultural teams to drive business transformations. Orchestrated projects at all levels of the organization. Core skills:

Project Management Supply Chain Change Management SAP deployment Business Transformation Multinational organizations People Leadership Lean Six Sigma

Passionate, reflective, and inclusive leader with a fascination for understanding customer needs and how to stimulate them with state of art processes. Results and team oriented with a global mind-set and a strong winning attitude. Holder of a Swiss permit C.