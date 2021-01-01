Flore PETIT

Mes compétences :
Art
art direction
Design
Graphic Design
Illustration
International
Packaging
Print
Entreprises
Pepper & Joy
- Fondatrice et Directrice artistique
2014 - maintenantStudio de création de faire-part de mariage et naissance. Boutique en ligne : www.pepperandjoy.com
Freelance
- DA Print et Packaging
2011 - maintenantFreelance senior designer/ Print, illustration and packaging design.
I am currently freelancing with various leading creative studios in London:
- The Brand Union
- Identica
- LPK
- Nude
- Lothar Bohm...
Clients: Procter&Gamble, JTI, BAT, Reckitt Benkiser,Cadbury
The Licensing Company
- Designer
2010 - maintenantGuidelines creation for brand extensions in line with the brand values. Development of patterns, packagings, trends and graphics for brands as National Trust, Jane Packer, WWF.
Ogilvy Action London
- Designer / Art Director
2010 - maintenantCommunication visuals: development of concepts,
photo shoot and retouching art direction.
Packaging: design development from conception
to artwork and colourproofing.
Logos, brand guidelines development, event and point
of sale materials.
Ogilvy Action Paris
- Art director
2005 - 2010Communication visuals: development of concepts,
photo shoot and retouching art direction.
Packaging: design development from conception
to artwork and colourproofing.
Logos, brand guidelines development, event and point
of sale materials.