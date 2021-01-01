Menu

Flore PETIT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Art
art direction
Design
Graphic Design
Illustration
International
Packaging
Print

Entreprises

  • Pepper & Joy - Fondatrice et Directrice artistique

    2014 - maintenant Studio de création de faire-part de mariage et naissance. Boutique en ligne : www.pepperandjoy.com

  • Freelance - DA Print et Packaging

    2011 - maintenant Freelance senior designer/ Print, illustration and packaging design.
    I am currently freelancing with various leading creative studios in London:
    - The Brand Union
    - Identica
    - LPK
    - Nude
    - Lothar Bohm...

    Clients: Procter&Gamble, JTI, BAT, Reckitt Benkiser,Cadbury

  • The Licensing Company - Designer

    2010 - maintenant Guidelines creation for brand extensions in line with the brand values. Development of patterns, packagings, trends and graphics for brands as National Trust, Jane Packer, WWF.

  • Ogilvy Action London - Designer / Art Director

    2010 - maintenant Communication visuals: development of concepts,
    photo shoot and retouching art direction.
    Packaging: design development from conception
    to artwork and colourproofing.
    Logos, brand guidelines development, event and point
    of sale materials.

  • Ogilvy Action Paris - Art director

    2005 - 2010 Communication visuals: development of concepts,
    photo shoot and retouching art direction.
    Packaging: design development from conception
    to artwork and colourproofing.
    Logos, brand guidelines development, event and point
    of sale materials.

Formations

