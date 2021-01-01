Menu

Florence BOUCART (GUILLOU)

  • Gerinter Saint Brieuc
  • Responsable agence de travail temporaire

ST BRIEUC

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Fidélisation client
Aisance relationelle
Analyse des besoins
Merchandising
Animation commerciale
Vente
Planification
Gestion
Animation de réunions
Animation
Recrutement
Management

Entreprises

  • Gerinter Saint Brieuc - Responsable agence de travail temporaire

    Ressources humaines | ST BRIEUC 2018 - maintenant Aspect commercial
    Developpement commercial d'une agence
    Recrutement
    Management
    Relationnel commercial
    Formation et accompagnement des salariés interimaires
    Job dating

  • CLPS - Formatrice commerce et distribution

    LE RHEU 2017 - maintenant

  • CLPS - Formatrice compétences transverses

    LE RHEU 2016 - maintenant

  • AFPA - Formatrice professionnelle

    Montreuil 2016 - 2016

  • Promod - Responsable

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2003 - 2016

  • SEPHORA - Specialiste rayon

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2000 - 2003

  • GROUPE PIERRE ET VACANCES - Animatrice et responsable club enfants

    Paris 1998 - 1999

Formations

Réseau