Florence BOUCART (GUILLOU)

Ressources humaines | ST BRIEUC2018 - maintenantAspect commercial
Developpement commercial d'une agence
Recrutement
Management
Relationnel commercial
Formation et accompagnement des salariés interimaires
Job dating
CLPS
- Formatrice commerce et distribution
LE RHEU2017 - maintenant
CLPS
- Formatrice compétences transverses
LE RHEU2016 - maintenant
AFPA
- Formatrice professionnelle
Montreuil2016 - 2016
Promod
- Responsable
Marcq-En-Baroeul2003 - 2016
SEPHORA
- Specialiste rayon
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT2000 - 2003
GROUPE PIERRE ET VACANCES
- Animatrice et responsable club enfants