Florence CHAUVITEAU
Ajouter
Florence CHAUVITEAU
LE CHESNAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OPIEVOY
- Secrétaire de direction
2013 - maintenant
Armée de l'Air
- Secrétaire chef de service
Paris
1981 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Agricole Bel-Air
Fontenay Le Comte
1978 - 1980
BEP
Réseau
Aline-Claire DAUNAC
Eric DEVAUX
Richard DUPRAY