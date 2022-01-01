Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Florence COLLOREDO
Ajouter
Florence COLLOREDO
AJACCIO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Etec Le SPA (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
ETEC FORMATEP (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2006 - 2008
CIEFA Groupe IGS
Lyon
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Bertrand BERAUD
Franck VIVANT
Gilles Lou KERNINON
Manu BELEM
Michel REVERTE
Pauline BRUN-SCHOSMANN
Raphael SIBARITA
Roland BUFFET
Sophie BOYER