Florence CORNEE

MORIA
- Juriste senior
ANTONY
2009 - maintenant
Legal executive support for Business Units
• Drafting and negotiating partnership agreements, supply agreements, OEM agreements, distribution agreements, general terms and conditions for sales and maintenance …
• Drafting and negotiating confidentiality agreements, consultant agreements, licenses agreements or scientific collaboration …
Insurance and litigation management
• Negotiation, management and follow-up of the insurance policies (liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, car insurance, transport insurance, credit insurance …) for Moria and its subsidiaries in France and abroad (USA, Japan).
• Prevention, statements and follow-up of claims in coordination with brokers, experts and lawyers,
• Management of liability litigation (products liability for bodily injuries)
• Management of commercial litigation (termination of commercial relations, improper performance)
Intellectual property management
• Follow-up of 96 patents and 12 trademarks with an external intellectual property office
• Research for anteriority, deposit, opposition, renewal …
Compliance Officer
• Drafting and deployment of Moria’s Compliance rules
• Providing training to executive and operational teams
• Assistance for all internal enquiries connected with compliance
Deployment of DMOS and Bertrand Laws (2012, 2013, 2016)
• Drafting and monitoring a procedure for compliance with French anti-gifts rules (DMOS Law) and French Sunshine Act (Bertrand Law) regulating relationships with healthcare professionals
• Providing training to executive and operational teams
• Assistance for all internal enquiries
• Creation, organization and follow-up of Sunshine Committee meetings
Corporate executive support for Moria and its subsidiaries (14 companies in France, USA, Japan, China)
• Providing advices, analyzing and drafting legal and financial documentation (regulated agreements, capital increase, statutory modifications, directors’ appointment ….)
• Preparing meetings and drafting minutes of boards and shareholders’ meetings, preliminary and post meetings formalities
• Relations management with partners, statutory auditors, lawyers, local contacts and counterparts
Management of Moria’s LBO (Leverage Buy Out) (2011)
• Drafting and negotiating legal documentation in cooperation with lawyers and investors
• Drafting minutes of board and shareholders’ meetings
• Creation and corporate follow-up of holding companies
• New companies integration in insurance Group Policies
MORIA
- Juriste junior
ANTONY
2003 - 2009
External growth (M&A)
• Legal analysis of acquisition files: distribution and purchase agreements, patents and trademarks portfolio, insurance policies …
• Drafting and negotiating of legal documentation for acquisition of medical activities, in cooperation with lawyers
• Integration and follow-up of acquired patents and trademarks
Legal support for Business Units
• Advising, drafting and negotiating distribution, and partnership agreements,
• Advising, drafting and negotiating contracts for scientific collaboration
Insurance Officer
• Negotiation, management and follow-up of the insurance policies (liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, car insurance, transport insurance, credit insurance …) for Moria and its subsidiaries in France and abroad (USA, Japan).
• Prevention, statements and follow-up of claims in coordination with brokers, experts and lawyers,
Corporate Executive support for Moria and its subsidiaries (SA on the stock Free-Market, SARL, SCI)
• Drafting of management documents (chairman reports, annual report…)
• Preparing meetings and drafting minutes of boards and shareholders’ meetings
• Realization of preliminary and post meetings formalities
• Relations management with partners, statutory auditors, lawyers, local contacts and counterparts
Creation and implementation of contract work-flow
• Drafting of contract samples,
• Submission to the legal department before signature,
• Legal follow-up during all the contract life and legal advices if required,
• Information of business partners at each date lines notices