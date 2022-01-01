Menu

Florence CORNEE

ANTONY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Antony dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Droit des affaires
Droit des sociétés
Dynamique
Relationnel
Droit des contrats
Autonomie
Assurance
Droit commercial
Rigueur
Anglais

Entreprises

  • MORIA - Juriste senior

    ANTONY 2009 - maintenant Legal executive support for Business Units
    • Drafting and negotiating partnership agreements, supply agreements, OEM agreements, distribution agreements, general terms and conditions for sales and maintenance …
    • Drafting and negotiating confidentiality agreements, consultant agreements, licenses agreements or scientific collaboration …

    Insurance and litigation management
    • Negotiation, management and follow-up of the insurance policies (liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, car insurance, transport insurance, credit insurance …) for Moria and its subsidiaries in France and abroad (USA, Japan).
    • Prevention, statements and follow-up of claims in coordination with brokers, experts and lawyers,
    • Management of liability litigation (products liability for bodily injuries)
    • Management of commercial litigation (termination of commercial relations, improper performance)

    Intellectual property management
    • Follow-up of 96 patents and 12 trademarks with an external intellectual property office
    • Research for anteriority, deposit, opposition, renewal …

    Compliance Officer
    • Drafting and deployment of Moria’s Compliance rules
    • Providing training to executive and operational teams
    • Assistance for all internal enquiries connected with compliance

    Deployment of DMOS and Bertrand Laws (2012, 2013, 2016)
    • Drafting and monitoring a procedure for compliance with French anti-gifts rules (DMOS Law) and French Sunshine Act (Bertrand Law) regulating relationships with healthcare professionals
    • Providing training to executive and operational teams
    • Assistance for all internal enquiries
    • Creation, organization and follow-up of Sunshine Committee meetings

    Corporate executive support for Moria and its subsidiaries (14 companies in France, USA, Japan, China)
    • Providing advices, analyzing and drafting legal and financial documentation (regulated agreements, capital increase, statutory modifications, directors’ appointment ….)
    • Preparing meetings and drafting minutes of boards and shareholders’ meetings, preliminary and post meetings formalities
    • Relations management with partners, statutory auditors, lawyers, local contacts and counterparts

    Management of Moria’s LBO (Leverage Buy Out) (2011)
    • Drafting and negotiating legal documentation in cooperation with lawyers and investors
    • Drafting minutes of board and shareholders’ meetings
    • Creation and corporate follow-up of holding companies
    • New companies integration in insurance Group Policies

  • MORIA - Juriste junior

    ANTONY 2003 - 2009 External growth (M&A)
    • Legal analysis of acquisition files: distribution and purchase agreements, patents and trademarks portfolio, insurance policies …
    • Drafting and negotiating of legal documentation for acquisition of medical activities, in cooperation with lawyers
    • Integration and follow-up of acquired patents and trademarks

    Legal support for Business Units
    • Advising, drafting and negotiating distribution, and partnership agreements,
    • Advising, drafting and negotiating contracts for scientific collaboration

    Insurance Officer
    • Negotiation, management and follow-up of the insurance policies (liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, car insurance, transport insurance, credit insurance …) for Moria and its subsidiaries in France and abroad (USA, Japan).
    • Prevention, statements and follow-up of claims in coordination with brokers, experts and lawyers,

    Corporate Executive support for Moria and its subsidiaries (SA on the stock Free-Market, SARL, SCI)
    • Drafting of management documents (chairman reports, annual report…)
    • Preparing meetings and drafting minutes of boards and shareholders’ meetings
    • Realization of preliminary and post meetings formalities
    • Relations management with partners, statutory auditors, lawyers, local contacts and counterparts

    Creation and implementation of contract work-flow
    • Drafting of contract samples,
    • Submission to the legal department before signature,
    • Legal follow-up during all the contract life and legal advices if required,
    • Information of business partners at each date lines notices

  • La Poste Solutions Business - Juriste junior

    PARIS CEDEX 15 2001 - 2002 • Corporate Executive support for La Poste Group
    • Implementing legislative changes connected with the New Economic regulations law (Loi NRE)
    • Drafting and negotiating distribution agreements for new financial products

Formations

Réseau