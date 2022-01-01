Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Florence CRABBE
Ajouter
Florence CRABBE
LEVALLOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PÔLE ESG
- Responsable comptable
2013 - maintenant
SOFEMA
- Responsable comptable et financier
2012 - 2013
AUREXIA
- Responsable administratif et financier
Paris
2011 - 2012
OPEN ID
- Responsable administratif et financier
2009 - 2011
SBBS
- Responsable administratif et financier
2004 - 2007
Formations
CNAM (Paris)
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Master 2 Droit
gestion des projets et des affaires
Réseau
Alexandre SENMARTIN
Denis LASCOUX
Georges KANCEL
Laurent MOSKALA
Ludovic BAUDRY*
Marie-Anne RICHARD
Peggy PARISOT
Première Agence De Correction LA MACHINE À MOTS
Virginie KEIGNAERT