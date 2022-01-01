Menu

Florence DASSONVILLE

LONDRES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sotheby's - Digital Media Assistant

    2013 - maintenant

  • Sotheby's London - Stagiaire dans le département Art Impressionniste & Moderne.

    2012 - 2013

  • Tony's Gallery - Stagiaire assistante galeriste

    2012 - 2012

  • Brick Lane Gallery - Assistante de galerie

    2011 - 2012

  • Twelve Around One - Stagiaire Assistante de Galerie

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Sotheby'S Institute Of Art (London)

    London 2011 - 2012

Réseau