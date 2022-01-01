Menu

Florence FRUGIER

ANTIBES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Confidentiel*** - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2017 - maintenant

  • SUPRALOG - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Antibes Juan les Pins 2010 - 2017

  • Caisse d'Epargne Nice Côte d'Azur - Formatrice RH

    2009 - 2010 Statut Cadre

  • St Ericsson - Philips - Chargée de Formation

    2008 - 2009

  • Communauté d'Agglomération Nice Côte d'Azur - Chargée de recrutement et relation Ecole-Entreprise

    2007 - 2008

  • Escota Groupe Vinci - Assistante Ressources Humaines

    2006 - 2007

  • Marineland - Assistante Ressources Humaines

    2006 - 2006

Formations