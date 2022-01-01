Florence FRUGIER

-
Confidentiel***
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2017 - maintenant
-
SUPRALOG
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
Antibes Juan les Pins
2010 - 2017
-
Caisse d'Epargne Nice Côte d'Azur
- Formatrice RH
2009 - 2010
Statut Cadre
-
St Ericsson - Philips
- Chargée de Formation
2008 - 2009
-
Communauté d'Agglomération Nice Côte d'Azur
- Chargée de recrutement et relation Ecole-Entreprise
2007 - 2008
-
Escota Groupe Vinci
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
2006 - 2007
-
Marineland
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
2006 - 2006