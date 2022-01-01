Florence GIBERT

I am an environmental expert with experience in recovery and reconstruction programs, specializing in the design of resilient and sustainable human settlements.



My experience includes anthropological research, environment advocacy, being a court lawyer, conducting environmental and social investigations, managing crisis relief programs, conducting environmental impact assessments, evaluating programs and facilitating trainings. I hold Masters Degrees in both Law and Environmental Studies and I have worked worldwide.



Today I design resilient and sustainable human settlements, to help communities withstand the risks they may face (including climate change and the consequences of peak oil) and to answer their needs in a sustainable way. I use several methodologies, such as permaculture, transition town initiative, and climate change adaptation; and tools such as agro-ecology, urban farming, bioclimatic building, eco-sanitation, renewable energies, etc. I work with rural and urban communities, in developed and developing countries.



I have founded The Resilience Initiative, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting resilience and sustainability and to gathering human power, resources, and knowledge relating to these challenges (http://theresilienceinitiative.org ).



I am fluent in French, English, and Spanish. I am based in Washington DC and am actively available for projects worldwide.



I can provide the following services:



- Environment Assessments / Environmental Impact Assessments

- Resilience and Sustainability Assessments and Designs for Urban and Rural Communities

- Climate Change Adaptation and Energy Shortage Transition Plans

- Program Monitoring and Evaluation

- Training and Capacity Building

- Knowledge Collection, Tool Building