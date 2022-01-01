Florence Giuliano has over 15 years of extensive experience in risk and fraud management and regulatory issues that include accomplishments in consulting, business/IT planning, business development, offering development, project software development, technology deployment, IT operations and education. This includes the development of methodology, education, and offerings as well as marketing and sales collateral.

During her consulting career, she leads a core team of practitioners and client personnel to assist international financial institutions in developing and implementing the following solutions: risk management, change management, corporate strategy, governance, Basel II, Solvency II and fraud management. This covers the full project lifecycle from project management, strategy, analysis, definition, through to implementation.

She has also experiences in business development and sales activities in the risk and fraud management areas.

Public speaker and organizer of different international client seminars on Basel II, Solvency II and Fraud all over EMEA.

Florence Giuliano is the author of several articles and white papers in the area of Risk Management in general and particularly in the strategies of fighting fraud.



Mes compétences :

Risk Management

Fraude