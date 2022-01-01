Menu

Florence GIULIANO

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Levallois-Perret dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Florence Giuliano has over 15 years of extensive experience in risk and fraud management and regulatory issues that include accomplishments in consulting, business/IT planning, business development, offering development, project software development, technology deployment, IT operations and education. This includes the development of methodology, education, and offerings as well as marketing and sales collateral.
During her consulting career, she leads a core team of practitioners and client personnel to assist international financial institutions in developing and implementing the following solutions: risk management, change management, corporate strategy, governance, Basel II, Solvency II and fraud management. This covers the full project lifecycle from project management, strategy, analysis, definition, through to implementation.
She has also experiences in business development and sales activities in the risk and fraud management areas.
Public speaker and organizer of different international client seminars on Basel II, Solvency II and Fraud all over EMEA.
Florence Giuliano is the author of several articles and white papers in the area of Risk Management in general and particularly in the strategies of fighting fraud.

Mes compétences :
Risk Management
Fraude

Entreprises

  • SAS Institute - SAS Institute Corp., EMEA Fraud Strategy Director

    2011 - maintenant As fraud strategy director, Florence Giuliano responsibilities include developing and maintaining analytics based solutions that detect, measure, and manage fraudulent and abuse behaviors.

  • SAS Institute - SAS Institute France, Risk Practice Director

    2008 - 2011 As risk practice director, Florence Giuliano leads a team that is responsible for the sales, implementation, and on-going support of the SAS risk management portfolio applications.

  • Risk Dynamics - Directeur Associé

    2007 - 2008 •Client Executive for major Accounts (Société Générale, BNP Paribas, CNCE, Crédit Agricole, AGF and Dexia) and obtaining buy-in at all level of management, through primarily CROs and their direct report in France and Belgium.
    •Assignment as Head of Risk Management at Dexia Insurance Belgium and managing a team of 12 people.
    •Preparation of the Solvency II compliance migration plan for Dexia Insurance Belgium and presentation for investment decisions to the management Board.
    •Created, designed, planned and implemented Risk Management Projects, ensuring all areas of business committed resources and to develop leading edge Solvency II solution.

  • IBM France - Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2006 - 2006 Mission Dexia
    Groupe DEXIA– Risk Management Group
    Projet Bale II

    Description du Projet : Accompagner l’ensemble des travaux méthodologiques pour la constitution du dossier d’homologation pour l’usage de la méthode avancée (IRBA).

    Encadrement : 3 consultants séniors

    Contribution :
    - Réalisation des guidelines Groupe pour le Backtesting des modèles de PD, LGD et CCF,
    - Constitution du dossier d’homologation et plus particulièrement de la documentation modèle (collecte, lecture, réorganisation et consolidation),
    - Mise en place de la filière veille règlementaire (définition de l’organisation et de la démarche),
    - Suivi et analyse des évolutions de la règlementation Bale 2.

  • Dexia - Responsable coordination Modèle Bale 2

    La Défense 2006 - 2007 Description du Poste : Coordonner les différentes étapes du cycle de vie des modèles mis en œuvre dans le cadre de Bale II.

    Missions principales :
    - Coordonner les travaux menés par les modèle managers Bale II ;
    - S’assurer que les travaux menés sur les modèles Bale II sont réalisés selon les priorités déterminées par les comités compétents ;
    - Etre force de proposition en matière de priorité de développement ;
    - Définir et faire valider les standards de développement, de test, de mise en œuvre et de documentation des modèles conformément à la réglementation ;
    - Expliciter, formaliser et faire valider le rôle des différentes parties prenantes à la vie des modèles ;
    - Organiser la communication et la coordination entre les différentes fonctions de développement, de contrôle et de mise en œuvre des modèles ;
    - Définir, maintenir et exploiter une base documentaire, recueille exhaustif des documentations à jour des modèles ;
    - Mettre en place les instances de coordination et de communication nécessaires à l’accomplissement de la mission
    - Participer autant que de besoin aux comités concernés par les modèles Bale II

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Consultant Senior

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2005 - 2006 Mission Société Générale
    Société Générale – Directions STMA
    Projet Bale II

    Description du Projet : Evaluer la LGD des prêts particuliers à l’immobilier (PPI), des comptes à vue (CAV) et des crédits d’investissements (CI) dans le cadre de la mise en place de la réforme de Bâle II et mettre en place le processus de validation des modèles en particulier le reporting

    Encadrement : 3 consultants juniors


    Contribution : Accompagner les travaux de modélisation de la LGD et mettre en place le processus de validation de la PD et de la LGD
    - Réalisation du cadrage de la validation (backtesting) des modèles de PD et de LGD,
    - Mise en place des outils de reporting issus de la validation (rédaction de l’expression de besoins pour SISE),
    - Construction des outils de pilotage de la collecte manuelle de données dans le but de fiabiliser les SI,
    - Mise en place d’analyses complémentaires (modélisation) sur la base de données des CAV.
    Secteur : Finance

  • AGF Assurances - Chargée d'études statistiques

    2003 - 2005 •Pilotage financier :
    oConception, réalisation et analyse du suivi mensuel des provisions techniques (Boni/Mali, graves)
    oMissions d’audits :
    -Sécheresse 2003 (évaluation de la charge ultime),
    -Inondations 2003 (suivi de la charge en 2004),
    -Projet de révision exceptionnelle en 2003

    •Pilotage technique : Conception, réalisation de projets et de suivi mensuel :
    oMise en place des indicateurs de performance des Centres d’Indemnisation Régionaux,
    oPilotage de la productivité des Centres d’Indemnisation Régionaux et des plateformes techniques d’indemnisation.

    •Mise en place et suivi du projet Fraude dans le cadre du projet Sustainability Indemnisation

  • AGF Assurances - Consultant indépendant

    2000 - 2003 Description du Projet : Mise en place d’un système automatisé de détection de sinistres automobiles frauduleux (ce système s’est avéré 15 fois plus performant que les méthodes de détection traditionnelles utilisées).

    Encadrement : 4 juristes

    Contribution :
    -Conduite du changement et mise en place d’une organisation centralisée pour la détection et la gestion de la fraude à l’assurance automobile,
    -Conception (étude et rédaction du cahier des charges),
    -Réalisation (développement de l’infrastructure du traitement et de la modélisation de la fraude),
    -Livraison et validation du Projet Fraude.

Formations

Réseau