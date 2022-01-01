Retail
Florence HENRY
Florence HENRY
Boulogne-Billancourt
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Latex
Engineering
C
Python
Geology
Matlab
Entreprises
Maersk
- Intern in the quantitative interpretation team in Maersk Oil
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - 2015
Moscow State University
- Intern
2013 - 2013
Practice on the field : data acquisition and processing, using magnetic methods, electric survey and near-surface electrical methods.
Domino's Pizza France
- Receptionist - student job
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2012
Formations
NTNU Norwegian University Of Science And Technology
Trondheim
2013 - 2014
1st year of master
EOST (Ecole Et Observatoire Des Sciences De La Terre)) EOST (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2012 - 2015
engineering diploma (equivalent to a MSc degree)
Lycée Henri Poincaré
Nancy
2010 - 2012
bac + 2