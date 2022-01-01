Menu

Florence LAMACHERE

PARIS

En résumé

Passionate about sports since my childhood, I’m now looking for a job ideally in a major sport event. After a few years as an event organization manager in a communication agency, I’m seeking a new and motivating challenge. My recent professional experience allowed me to acquire the skills to manage a project from A to Z. My working style is versatile, reliable, and rigorous. I am able to work under pressure and tight deadlines. I’m a fast learner and enjoy working as part of a team. I’m confident that I can employ my abilities at the service of a sports company.

Mes compétences :
Marketing sportif
Football
Sport
Tennis
Management
Communication

Entreprises

  • Live by GL - Chargée de production

    2016 - maintenant McDo Kids Sport : tournée événementielle pour la promotion du sport auprès des enfants de 5 à 12 ans. 125 dates à travers la France.

    Missions :
    - Gestion d’équipe : suivi quotidien d’un dispositif de tournée (= 13 personnes) : planning, déplacement, hôtels, véhicules, administratif

    - Prestataires et fournisseurs :
    o Sélection, négociations et suivi des commandes
    o Gestion des stocks, réapprovisionnement et remplacement matériel

    - Relations mairies et préfectures :
    o Préparation et envoi des dossiers techniques, identification des demandes particulières
    o Demandes techniques : arrêtés municipaux, électricité, barrières, voirie, etc

    - Participation au recrutement du staff terrain : différents profils : animateurs sportifs, animateurs micro, chefs hôtesses

  • Quatre Vents - Chargée de projet

    Paris 2012 - 2014 - Assurer le suivi quotidien des dossiers confiés par le chef de projet et/ou l’associé en charge
    - Gérer les relations avec les fournisseurs impliqués sur ces dossiers (briefs, demandes de devis, suivis de production)
    - Conception de briefs graphiques, de textes, recherches iconographiques
    - Préparer les lancements des différentes phases des plans d’actions (print, électronique, événementiel, plan média…)
    - Piloter et suivre les plannings : être garant des engagements et des délais de la mission sur les différents axes traités (édition, web, plan média, événementiel)
    - Piloter la veille opérationnelle, fonctionnelle et concurrentielle sur les réseaux sociaux

  • Défi & Solidarité - Assistant logistique et coordination événementielle

    2011 - 2011 Appui à la gestion logistique du stock et de la tournée du City Raid Andros :
    Assurer un suivi du stock logistique du dispositif, et préparer les tournées de l’ensemble des équipes-terrain (fiches logistiques pour chargement, réservations d’hébergements, …)

    Soutien à la coordination de certaine ville-étape du City Raid Andros :
    Participerez à la préparation, gestion terrain et à la phase bilan post-événement de la coordination d’une partie des étapes du City Raid Andros

Formations

Réseau