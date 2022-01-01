Florence LAPIERRE

Galeries Lafayette - LE BHV MARAIS
- Customer experience manager
Paris2012 - 2014Working closely with Marketing, Sales, Operation and IT, I am responsible for developping and expanding a successful customer experience across the online/offline shopping journey.
My responsibilities include:
- project management
- marketing research and the voice of the customer highlights
- webanalytics
- search and merchandising guidance
- user experience (mobile app + responsive web)
- budgeting & planning
- A/B Testing
- E-commerce Project manager
Paris2010 - 2012Coordinated the life-cycle projects activities: site navigation, product pages display, product search and merchandising rules, shopping cart and sales funnel.
Managed relationships with the all partners involved (engineenring, webdesign) and business stakeholders (sales, operation, buying, marketing, etc.).
Defined, implemented and rolled out an e-merchandising solution (Endeca / Oracle) to the new e-commerce plateforme (Hybris)
Implemented Google analytics tagging plans, defined KPI and conducted conversion monthly analysis
Brought guidance to sales teams to improve conversion performance and drive e-merchandising and searchandising best practices
Supported change management.
Christian Dior Couture
- Marketing Project Manager
Paris2007 - 2009Within the merchandising team, liaised with retail buyers, production managers, product developpement managers, communications teams to maximise sales, and maintain consistency across brand and product communication strategies.
Managed exotic leathergood product development and merchandising