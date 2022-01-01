Menu

Florence LAPIERRE

  • En creation - Directeur

    2014 - maintenant

  • Galeries Lafayette - LE BHV MARAIS - Customer experience manager

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Working closely with Marketing, Sales, Operation and IT, I am responsible for developping and expanding a successful customer experience across the online/offline shopping journey.
    My responsibilities include:
    - project management
    - marketing research and the voice of the customer highlights
    - webanalytics
    - search and merchandising guidance
    - user experience (mobile app + responsive web)
    - budgeting & planning
    - A/B Testing

  • Galeries Lafayette - LE BHV MARAIS - E-commerce Project manager

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Coordinated the life-cycle projects activities: site navigation, product pages display, product search and merchandising rules, shopping cart and sales funnel.
    Managed relationships with the all partners involved (engineenring, webdesign) and business stakeholders (sales, operation, buying, marketing, etc.).
    Defined, implemented and rolled out an e-merchandising solution (Endeca / Oracle) to the new e-commerce plateforme (Hybris)
    Implemented Google analytics tagging plans, defined KPI and conducted conversion monthly analysis
    Brought guidance to sales teams to improve conversion performance and drive e-merchandising and searchandising best practices
    Supported change management.

  • Christian Dior Couture - Marketing Project Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Within the merchandising team, liaised with retail buyers, production managers, product developpement managers, communications teams to maximise sales, and maintain consistency across brand and product communication strategies.
    Managed exotic leathergood product development and merchandising

