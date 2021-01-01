Menu

Florent GRAUER

SURESNES

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Infinancials - CEO

    2016 - maintenant

  • Infinancials (Infront Group) - Head of Product & Business Development

    2013 - 2016 Membre du comité de direction. En charge du produit et partenariats stratégiques.

  • Infinancials (Infront Group) - Product Manager

    2011 - 2013 Product management role:
    - Analyze, define business processes and identify product opportunities that provide competitive differentiation
    - Define priorities for product investment.
    - Define product position and key messages to support significant marketing campaign.
    - Create the required sales tools & marketing communications
    - Develop pricing strategy compatible with workspace pricing.

    Group synergy project manager

    Data procurement management.

  • Infinancials - Account Manager

    2008 - 2013 In addition to my Product Management function, I am in charge since 2008 of a portfolio of customers in M&A/Private Equity/Asset Management industries.

    Business development role: I also work closely with our Business Development manager to identify new partners and develop the existing relationship with our distribution partners (Continental Europe, Nordics, Middle-East)

  • Infinancials - Pre-sales Manager

    2007 - 2008 Sales specialist EuropeMy Product & Pre-Sales Manager role is both Product strategy and business oriented.

    Customer relationship/Pre-Sales specialist role :
    Presentations, trainings and support to target finance professionals prospects and customers : Investment banking (Corporate finance, M&A), Strategic Consulting (transaction advisory) , Private equity (capital development, LBO, funds of funds...), Asset Management & Private Banking
    Area : Europe
    Indirect sales business development. Target customers : Private banking, Asset management. (Area : Nordics, Switzerland)

    Infinancials provide 7000+ finance professionals users with an on-line equity research solution (software as a service-SaaS), providing high quality, comparable and auditable data and analytics on worldwide listed companies (+ 80000)

  • ASSYSTEM France - Ingénieur Chargé de Projet - Secteur Automobile

    2005 - 2007 Projet SI Renault Nissan

  • ALTEN - Ingénieur d'affaires

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2005

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES - Ingénieur avant-vente

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau