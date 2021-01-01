Florent GRAUER

-
Infinancials
- CEO
2016 - maintenant
-
Infinancials (Infront Group)
- Head of Product & Business Development
2013 - 2016
Membre du comité de direction. En charge du produit et partenariats stratégiques.
-
Infinancials (Infront Group)
- Product Manager
2011 - 2013
Product management role:
- Analyze, define business processes and identify product opportunities that provide competitive differentiation
- Define priorities for product investment.
- Define product position and key messages to support significant marketing campaign.
- Create the required sales tools & marketing communications
- Develop pricing strategy compatible with workspace pricing.
Group synergy project manager
Data procurement management.
-
Infinancials
- Account Manager
2008 - 2013
In addition to my Product Management function, I am in charge since 2008 of a portfolio of customers in M&A/Private Equity/Asset Management industries.
Business development role: I also work closely with our Business Development manager to identify new partners and develop the existing relationship with our distribution partners (Continental Europe, Nordics, Middle-East)
-
Infinancials
- Pre-sales Manager
2007 - 2008
Sales specialist EuropeMy Product & Pre-Sales Manager role is both Product strategy and business oriented.
Product management role:
- Analyze, define business processes and identify product opportunities that provide competitive differentiation
- Define priorities for product investment.
- Define product position and key messages to support significant marketing campaign.
- Create the required sales tools & marketing communications
- Develop pricing strategy compatible with workspace pricing.
Customer relationship/Pre-Sales specialist role :
Presentations, trainings and support to target finance professionals prospects and customers : Investment banking (Corporate finance, M&A), Strategic Consulting (transaction advisory) , Private equity (capital development, LBO, funds of funds...), Asset Management & Private Banking
Area : Europe
Indirect sales business development. Target customers : Private banking, Asset management. (Area : Nordics, Switzerland)
Infinancials provide 7000+ finance professionals users with an on-line equity research solution (software as a service-SaaS), providing high quality, comparable and auditable data and analytics on worldwide listed companies (+ 80000)
-
ASSYSTEM France
- Ingénieur Chargé de Projet - Secteur Automobile
2005 - 2007
Projet SI Renault Nissan
-
ALTEN
- Ingénieur d'affaires
Boulogne-Billancourt
2004 - 2005
-
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
- Ingénieur avant-vente
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2004