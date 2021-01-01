Menu

Florent GRELON

SURESNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Abaqus
Conception
Mécanique
Modélisation numérique
Mécanique des structures
Ingénierie
Matériaux
Energie
Offshore
Calcul numérique
International
Calcul de structure
Résistance des matériaux
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Subsea 7 - Principal Engineer

    SURESNES 2016 - maintenant o Mamba Straddling Resources FEED:
    Responsible for the Spools design and the Lateral Buckling and Walking studies

    • Review of Client's specifications
    • Budget and planning follow-up
    • Supervision of studies

    o Lateral Buckling and Walking Expert for Subsea 7 Paris:
    In charge of the Knowledge Management on Lateral Buckling and Walking in Paris' office

    • Contact point in Paris office
    • Review of current methodologies
    • Definition of the long term actions strategy to develop and optimise the methodologies with associated manhours, budgets and business cases
    • Industrial watch
    • Development of internal resources' skills

  • Subsea 7 - Principal Engineer

    SURESNES 2014 - 2015 o Technology Developments:
    • Validation of a new methodology for installation analyses (Steep-S lay) to optimise pipelay feasibility
    • Secondment of three months in London office for the review of current in-house methodologies for reeling studies (pipelaying involving high plasticity levels)
    • Finite Element Analyses (FEA) studies and test follow-up for the validation of EHTF (Electrically Heat Traced Flowline) pipe-in-pipe technology
    • FEA studies on the cracking of concrete during S-lay installation
    • Definition of a new methodology to predict and analyse lateral buckling and walking of flexibles

  • Subsea 7 - Principal Engineer

    SURESNES 2012 - 2014 o Erha North Phase 2 Project (Exxon Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited):
    Responsible for the Lateral Buckling and Walking studies on the project.

    • Leading a team of 3 engineers
    • Highly non-linear FEA studies
    • Development of a new technical solution to mitigate buckling and walking phenomena
    • Development of in-house methodology and tools for buckling reliability analyses
    • Publication at the Offshore Technology Conference 2016
    https://www.onepetro.org/conference-paper/OTC-27295-MS

  • Subsea 7 - Senior Engineer

    SURESNES 2010 - 2012 Senior engineer on CLOV Project (Total E&P Angola – 1 300 M$)

    • Mechanical sizing of single pipe and pipe-in-pipe systems
    • Definition of a methodology to calculate expansion of pipe-in-pipes and FEA validation
    • Definition of a forgings dimensioning methodology in accordance with the Client's specifications
    • Engineering Critical Assessment studies
    • Offshore : follow-up of the installlation campaign of pipelines offshore Angola (1 month)

  • Subsea 7 - Project Engineer

    SURESNES 2008 - 2010 In charge of rigid pipeline design studies.

    • Design and installation engineering for tenders (mechanical sizing, pipeline installation feasibility analyses)
    • FEA studies for the development of new technologies (Friction Clamp, sliding Pipe-in-Pipe)
    • Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA) studies on project (calculation of the maximum tolerable sizes for imperfections in fusion welds)

  • Gaztransport&Technigaz (GTT) - Development Engineer

    2005 - 2008 In charge of the development of new insulating systems for LNG carriers within a team of three.

    • Definition of new concepts and high-performance technical solutions
    • Thermal and mechanical Finite Element Analyses (FEA) studies using Ideas and Abaqus
    • Specification and follow-up of tests campaigns for the characterization of materials at cryogenic temperature

  • Thermique Industrie Vide (TIV) - Design and Development Engineer

    2005 - 2005 Design and construction of vacuum furnaces for the thermal treatments of materials.

    • Mechanical design studies of new furnaces in accordance with clients specifications
    • Renovation studies of old furnaces : analysis of existing machines, design/modification of used parts

  • G-Tech - Design and Development Engineer

    Toulouse 2002 - 2004 In charge of design and construction of various industrial equipments (medical robot stand, test benches, renovation of old hydraulic power station).

    • Tender (technical solutions, budget, schedule)
    • Mechanical design studies using Abaqus and Autocad
    • Project and team management (3 draftsmen)
    • Construction supervision
    • Interface with clients and suppliers

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble (INPG)

    Grenoble 1999 - 2002 Structural Materials

    Engineering School delivering a general training in Mechanics and Fluid Mechanics. The specialisation in Structural Materials gives an in-depth training in Materials Science.
    President of the Musicians Club

