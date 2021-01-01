Florent GRELON

Mes compétences :
Abaqus
Conception
Mécanique
Modélisation numérique
Mécanique des structures
Ingénierie
Matériaux
Energie
Offshore
Calcul numérique
International
Calcul de structure
Résistance des matériaux
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Subsea 7
- Principal Engineer
SURESNES2016 - maintenanto Mamba Straddling Resources FEED:
Responsible for the Spools design and the Lateral Buckling and Walking studies
• Review of Client's specifications
• Budget and planning follow-up
• Supervision of studies
o Lateral Buckling and Walking Expert for Subsea 7 Paris:
In charge of the Knowledge Management on Lateral Buckling and Walking in Paris' office
• Contact point in Paris office
• Review of current methodologies
• Definition of the long term actions strategy to develop and optimise the methodologies with associated manhours, budgets and business cases
• Industrial watch
• Development of internal resources' skills
Subsea 7
- Principal Engineer
SURESNES2014 - 2015o Technology Developments:
• Validation of a new methodology for installation analyses (Steep-S lay) to optimise pipelay feasibility
• Secondment of three months in London office for the review of current in-house methodologies for reeling studies (pipelaying involving high plasticity levels)
• Finite Element Analyses (FEA) studies and test follow-up for the validation of EHTF (Electrically Heat Traced Flowline) pipe-in-pipe technology
• FEA studies on the cracking of concrete during S-lay installation
• Definition of a new methodology to predict and analyse lateral buckling and walking of flexibles
Subsea 7
- Principal Engineer
SURESNES2012 - 2014o Erha North Phase 2 Project (Exxon Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited):
Responsible for the Lateral Buckling and Walking studies on the project.
• Leading a team of 3 engineers
• Highly non-linear FEA studies
• Development of a new technical solution to mitigate buckling and walking phenomena
• Development of in-house methodology and tools for buckling reliability analyses
• Publication at the Offshore Technology Conference 2016
https://www.onepetro.org/conference-paper/OTC-27295-MS
• Mechanical sizing of single pipe and pipe-in-pipe systems
• Definition of a methodology to calculate expansion of pipe-in-pipes and FEA validation
• Definition of a forgings dimensioning methodology in accordance with the Client's specifications
• Engineering Critical Assessment studies
• Offshore : follow-up of the installlation campaign of pipelines offshore Angola (1 month)
Subsea 7
- Project Engineer
SURESNES2008 - 2010In charge of rigid pipeline design studies.
• Design and installation engineering for tenders (mechanical sizing, pipeline installation feasibility analyses)
• FEA studies for the development of new technologies (Friction Clamp, sliding Pipe-in-Pipe)
• Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA) studies on project (calculation of the maximum tolerable sizes for imperfections in fusion welds)
Gaztransport&Technigaz (GTT)
- Development Engineer
2005 - 2008In charge of the development of new insulating systems for LNG carriers within a team of three.
• Definition of new concepts and high-performance technical solutions
• Thermal and mechanical Finite Element Analyses (FEA) studies using Ideas and Abaqus
• Specification and follow-up of tests campaigns for the characterization of materials at cryogenic temperature
Thermique Industrie Vide (TIV)
- Design and Development Engineer
2005 - 2005Design and construction of vacuum furnaces for the thermal treatments of materials.
• Mechanical design studies of new furnaces in accordance with clients specifications
• Renovation studies of old furnaces : analysis of existing machines, design/modification of used parts
G-Tech
- Design and Development Engineer
Toulouse2002 - 2004In charge of design and construction of various industrial equipments (medical robot stand, test benches, renovation of old hydraulic power station).
• Tender (technical solutions, budget, schedule)
• Mechanical design studies using Abaqus and Autocad
• Project and team management (3 draftsmen)
• Construction supervision
• Interface with clients and suppliers
Engineering School delivering a general training in Mechanics and Fluid Mechanics. The specialisation in Structural Materials gives an in-depth training in Materials Science.
President of the Musicians Club